Targeting Pods Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The targeting pods market is projected to grow from USD 3.26 billion in 2017 to USD 4.49 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period.



"Increasing installation of targeting pods on existing & new fighter aircraft for intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance, and laser target designation in emerging economies are expected to drive the targeting pods market".

The targeting pods market is projected to grow from USD 3.26 billion in 2017 to USD 4.49 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. The increasing number of targeting pod installations on new aircraft and upgradation of system avionics of existing aircraft by integrating with targeting pods are expected to drive the targeting pods market. On the other hand, the increasing adoption of fifth generation aircraft, which have embedded targeting pods, is expected to restrain the market growth.

"The UAVs segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Based on platform, the UAVs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing defense budgets of emerging economies and the increased spending on military infrastructure. With growing defense budgets, modernization and development of military aircraft as well as demand for surveillance and reconnaissance for strategic purposes are also increasing.



"The targeting pods market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period"

The Asia Pacific targeting pods market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, while Europe accounted for the largest share of the targeting pods market in 2017. Growth in the procurement of new aircraft and upgradation programs for military aircraft are expected to drive the targeting pods market in the coming years.



Profile break-up of primary participants of the targeting pods market report



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30% and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 50%, Director level – 25%, Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, Rest of the World– 10%



Major companies profiled in the targeting pods market report include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed information and forecasts the targeting pods market from 2017 to 2022. The targeting pods market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, platform, fit, and region. Based on type, the FLIR & laser designator pods segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses — industry analysis, industry & technology trends, market-share analysis of top players, and company profiles. These together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the targeting pods market, high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights into the following pointers:



 Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the targeting pods market and products offered by the top 10 players in the targeting pods market

 Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the targeting pods market

 Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the markets for targeting pods across regions

 Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the targeting pods market

 Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities and vendor analysis of the leading players in the targeting pods market.

