Aircraft Ignition System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The aircraft ignition system market is projected to grow from USD 338.5 million in 2017 to USD 437.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2017 to 2022. Technological advancements in aircraft ignition system, increasing demand of aircraft ignition system in UAVs, high adoption of the electronic ignition system, and increase in a number of aircraft deliveries are key factors driving the growth of the aircraft ignition system market. However, decreasing adoption of magneto ignition system act as a major restraint for the market.

Based on platform, the fixed wing aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft ignition system market in 2017. The growth of the business and general aviation sectors is driving the demand for fixed wing aircraft.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft ignition system market in 2017. Increase in disposable income of individuals has contributed to rise in air travel, which, in turn, has led to the increase in air passenger traffic. The rise in air passenger traffic has contributed to increasing aircraft deliveries in North America, which has further propelled the demand for aircraft ignition systems in this region. The aircraft ignition system market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for new aircraft in the region, which is anticipated to boost the aircraft ignition system market during the forecast period.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants in this report on the aircraft ignition system market has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%



Key players operating in the aircraft ignition system market are Woodward (US), TransDigm (US), Unison (US), G3I (US), Meggitt (UK), and Electroair (US), and manufacturers of different types of aircraft ignition system include SureFly (US), Air Power, Inc. (US), Aero Inc. (US), and Sky Dynamics (US).



Research Coverage:

The market study segments the aircraft ignition system market based on end user (OEM, aftermarket), system type (electronic, magneto), component (Igniters, ignition leads, exciters, spark plugs, and others), engine type (turbine engine, reciprocating engine), platform (fixed wing aircraft, rotary wing aircraft, and UAV) and maps these segments and subsegments across 4 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the aircraft ignition system market, along with analyzing micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the aircraft ignition system market.

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis, which include industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discusses the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the aircraft ignition system market, high growth regions, and drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the aircraft ignition system market.



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of aircraft ignition system offered by top players operating in the aircraft ignition system market.



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the aircraft ignition system market.



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets as the report analyzes the markets for aircraft ignition system across varied regions.



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft ignition system market.



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players operating in the aircraft ignition system market.

