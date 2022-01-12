Aviation Lubricant Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:22:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aviation lubricant market is projected to grow from estimated USD 2.03 billion in 2017 to USD 2.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.



"Increasing demand for air travel and increasing fleet size are driving the aviation lubricant market"



The aviation lubricant market is projected to grow from estimated USD 2.03 billion in 2017 to USD 2.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors, such as the increased demand for air travel and fleet size growth by airlines worldwide.

"Based on end user, the MRO segment is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017"



Based on end user, the MRO segment is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aircraft fleet of emerging economies in the commercial and military aviation sectors.



"Based on aviation type, the military aviation segment of the aviation lubricant market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"



Based on aviation type, the military aviation segment of the aviation lubricant market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of aircraft orders for military aviation globally.



"North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"



North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. Major aircraft and aircraft engine manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Pratt and Whitney (US), are present in the region and thus generate high demand for aviation lubricants. North America is projected to lead the aviation lubricant market during the forecast period, in terms of market share as the regions has the largest military and commercial aircraft fleets in the world. The aviation lubricant market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for air travel and growing fleets in the region.





Break-up of profile of primary participants in the aviation lubricant market:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 60%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, South America– 5%, and RoW – 5%



Major companies profiled in the report include Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), ExxonMobil (US), and TOTAL (France).



Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the aviation lubricant market basis of type (hydraulic fluid, engine oil, grease, special lubricants and additives), technology (mineral-based, synthetic), aviation type (commercial aviation, military aviation, business and general aviation), end user (OEM, MRO), and application (hydraulic systems, engine, landing gear, airframe, others). these segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.



