Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The aircraft fire protection systems market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 911.6 million in 2017 to USD 1,157.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.90% between 2017 and 2022. Over the years, passenger traffic has been increasing in emerging countries, such as India, China, and the UAE. In addition, airlines are looking for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft with enhanced engine efficiency to reduce operational costs and increase profit margins, which are leading to aircraft modernization programs whereby old aircraft are being replaced with new and more efficient aircraft. Whereas, the existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries can restrain the growth of the aircraft fire protection systems market. Delays in aircraft deliveries can also result in the cancellation of aircraft orders.

Based on product, the fire detection systems segment is estimated to lead the aircraft fire protection systems market in 2017

Based on product, the fire detection systems segment is estimated to lead the aircraft fire protection systems market in 2017. Fire detection systems are used in different parts of an aircraft that include engines, cabins & lavatories, cockpits, Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), and aircraft cargo compartments. The demand for fire detection systems is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increase in the number of commercial passenger and cargo aircraft across the globe.

Based on application, the engine segment is estimated to lead the aircraft fire protection systems market in 2017

Based on application, the engine segment is estimated to lead the aircraft fire protection systems market in 2017. Engines, essential components of aircraft, require a high amount of thrust generated through combustion. Aircraft engines include temperature sensors, fire sensors, fire control units, and suppression systems, as engines are the main source of fire in case of any mishap; suppression systems required to suppress fires in engine, need enormous amounts of suppression agents, hence this segment in the fire protection systems market is expected to lead during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to lead the aircraft fire protection systems market in 2017 Among regions, North America is estimated to lead the aircraft fire protection systems market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The presence of some of the major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US), among others and a large number of aircraft deliveries in this region have contributed to the growth of the aircraft fire protection systems market in North America.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Some of the key players in the aircraft fire protection systems market include United Technologies (US), Meggitt (UK), Diehl Aerospace (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Halma (UK), Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers (US), Gielle Industries (Italy), H3R Aviation (US), Amerex Corporation (US), and Aerocon Engineering (US), among others.

Research Coverage

The study segments the aircraft fire protection systems market based on application (engines, cabins & lavatories, cockpits, Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), and aircraft cargo compartments), product (fire detection systems, alarm & warning systems, and fire suppression systems), fit (linefit and replacement), aircraft type (civil aircraft, military aircraft), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors influencing the growth of the aircraft fire protection systems market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the aircraft fire protection systems market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the aircraft fire protection systems market report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The aircraft fire protection systems market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape of the aircraft fire protection systems market

• Market Sizing: Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft fire protection systems market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analyses of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the aircraft fire protection systems market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for aircraft fire protection systems across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft fire protection systems market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

