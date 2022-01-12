Software Defined Radio Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:08:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- The software defined radio market is estimated to be USD 19.83 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.63% between 2017 and 2022.



"The software defined radio market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.63%".

The software defined radio market is estimated to be USD 19.83 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.63% between 2017 and 2022. Demand for advanced communication systems to replace legacy equipment, network interoperability, compatibility of devices with future standards, universal connectivity, and reduced cost of end products & services are some of the major factors driving the software defined radio market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109460

"Defense segment is estimated to account for the dominant share in the software defined radio market"

Based on application, the defense segment is estimated to dominate the software defined radio (SDR) market in 2017. Global defense forces are significantly investing in new technologies to modernize their forces and determine the best technology that offers exceptional performance in the long run with lesser development cost. With increased investments in SDRs, defense forces are using new technologies, such as cognitive radios, for communication purposes.

"North America is estimated to account for the dominant share in 2017, whereas Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the software defined radio market"

North America is estimated to dominate the software defined radio (SDR) market in 2017. The market in this region is mainly driven by the increasing demand for SDRs in various sectors, such as military, homeland security, and emergency response. The Asia Pacific software defined radio market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for software defined radios in military and non-military communication.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East – 10%, RoW – 10%



Prominent players profiled in the software defined radio market report include Northrop Grumman (US), BAE Systems (UK), Harris Corporation (US), General Dynamics (US), Thales (France), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Rockwell Collins (US), Leonardo (Italy), ASELSAN (Turkey), and Elbit Systems (Israel). Commercial players include ZTE Corporation (China), Huawei (China), and National Instruments (US).



Research Coverage:

The study segments the software defined radio market on the basis of application (defense and commercial), component (transmitter, receiver, auxiliary system, and software), platform (land, airborne, naval, and space), frequency band (HF, VHF, UHF, and other bands) and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions worldwide, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the global software defined radio market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the software defined radio market.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the software defined radio market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on software defined radios offered by the top players in the global software defined radio market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the software defined radio market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the markets for software defined radios across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global software defined radio market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global software defined radio market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Software Defined Radio Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.