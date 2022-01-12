Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:15:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft cabin lighting market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.46 billion in 2017 to USD 2.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period.



Rise in demand for interior lights is one of the significant factors driving the aircraft cabin lighting market.



The aircraft cabin lighting market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.46 billion in 2017 to USD 2.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors, such as increased demand for interior light systems, as most of the airlines are upgrading their cabin interiors to increase efficiency and provide better service to passengers. However, the lack of profitable airlines in emerging economies is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109382



Based on end user, the aftermarket segment is projected to account for the larger share of the aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin lighting market in 2017. The aftermarket phase is one of the crucial phases of the aircraft cabin lighting market, as post-delivery retrofit modification is done by the airlines. All major companies are focusing on aftermarket and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for cabin lighting.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the aircraft cabin lighting market in 2017 and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the aircraft cabin lighting market in 2017. Major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Bombardier (Canada), Bell Helicopter (US), Sikorsky Aircraft (US), BAE Systems (UK), The Raytheon Company (US), and General Dynamics (US), among others, are based in this region, and thus generate high demand for aircraft cabin lights. North America is projected to lead the aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period, in terms of market share. The Asia Pacific aircraft cabin lighting market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of emerging aircraft manufacturers, such as COMAC (China) and Mitsubishi Aircraft (Japan), among others. The Asia Pacific market has witnessed strong growth in the past few years, mainly due to the rising air passenger traffic. The growth in air passenger traffic has resulted in the increased demand for aircraft cabin lights, and this trend is expected to continue over the next five years.





Break-up of profile of primary participants in the aircraft cabin lighting market:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C Level – 32%, Director Level – 38%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 27%, Europe – 18%, North America – 46%, and RoW – 9%



Major companies profiled in the report include Zodiac Aerospace (France), Cobham (UK), Diehl Stiftung (Germany), and Honeywell (US), among others.



Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the aircraft cabin lighting market on the basis of light type (reading light, ceiling & wall lights, signage light, floor path strips, lavatory lights), aircraft type (narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, business jets, regional transport aircraft), and end user (OEM, aftermarket). These segments and subsegments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, competitive leadership mapping matrix, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments in the aircraft cabin lighting market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft cabin lighting offered by the top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft cabin lighting market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft cabin lighting market across varied regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft cabin lighting market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft cabin lighting market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.