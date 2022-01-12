Electric Aircraft Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 00:15:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- The electric aircraft market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 99.3 million in 2018 to USD 121.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.17% from 2018 to 2023.



The electric aircraft market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 99.3 million in 2018 to USD 121.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.17% from 2018 to 2023. Lower cost of ownership of electric aircraft and advantages of electric aircraft over traditional aircraft are key factors driving the growth of the electric aircraft market.

Based on component, the others segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the electric aircraft market in 2018

Based on the component, the others segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the electric aircraft market in 2018. The others segment include electric ducted fans and power electronics. The others segment include electric ducted fans and power electronics. Power electronics are used to power all crucial aircraft components, including flight control actuation, environmental control systems, utility functions, and cabin pressurization, which were conventionally controlled by hydraulic and pneumatic means. Electric ducted fans use multiple propeller blades attached to a single electric motor in an aircraft.

The Europe region is estimated to account for the largest share of the electric aircraft market in 2018

The Europe region is estimated to account for the largest share of the electric aircraft market in 2018. This region is highly fragmented with a large number of electric aircraft manufacturers, namely, PC Aero (Germany), Pipistrel (Italy), Lilium (Germany), Alisport SRL (Italy), and Schempp-Hirth (Germany). The aircraft and its component industry in Europe is aiming to use new advanced materials, such as gamma-titanium aluminides and single crystals, with improved mechanical properties, these advanced engines help aircraft reduce its fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and noise pollution.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants in this report on the electric aircraft market has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East- 10% and RoW – 10%



Key players profiled in this report on the electric aircraft market are Zunum Aero (US), Yuneec International (China), PC Aero (Germany), Pipistrel (Italy), Eviation Aircraft (Israel) Lilium (Germany), Schempp-Hirth (Germany), Volta-Volaré (US), Bye Aerospace (US) and Electric Aircraft Corporation (US). Some of the innovators of different types of electric aircraft are DeLorean Aerospace (US), Joby Aviation (US), Siemens (Germany), and Evektor (Czech Republic).







Research Coverage:

The market study segments the electric aircraft market based on the aircraft type (ultralight aircraft, light jet), component (battery, electric motor, and others), technology (hybrid and all electric), range (less than 500 km, and more than 500 km) and maps these segments and subsegments across 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the electric aircraft market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the electric aircraft market.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the electric aircraft market, high growth regions, and drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the electric aircraft market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of electric aircraft offered by the top players operating in the electric aircraft market.



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the electric aircraft market.



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets as the report analyzes the markets for electric aircraft across varied regions.



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electric aircraft market.



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players operating in the electric aircraft market.

