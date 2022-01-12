Command and Control Systems Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 00:13:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- The command and control systems market is estimated at USD 29.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 35.65 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2017 to 2022.



The command and control systems market is estimated at USD 29.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 35.65 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2017 to 2022. Command and control systems provide situational awareness of battlefield events to military commanders. These systems provide them the capability to strategically plan and manage military units on battlefields.

Various upcoming applications of command and control systems include installations in critical infrastructure, homeland security, and transportation sectors.

The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the command and control systems market during the forecast period

Commercial applications are segmented into critical infrastructure, transportation, industrial, and others. The critical infrastructure sector is a major contributor to the growth of the commercial segment. These systems are installed in power plants, offshore oil & gas installations, and research labs. Traffic management and signaling in transportation systems have found wide usage of these systems in railway Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), Air Traffic Management (ATM), and Vessel Traffic Management (VTM) which are the highest-growing applications. Other emerging applications, such as security management in smart cities is a growing contributor to the commercial application.

Airborne segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The airborne segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the command and control systems market. The growth in usage of various UAVs in modern warfare systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions are expected to lead to the growth of the airborne command and control systems market. Development of new communication and data linking technologies for the integration of various airborne platforms are expected to lead to growth in the airborne command and control systems segment.

North American region is expected to account for the largest market share in the command and control systems market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the command and control systems market, by region during the forecast period. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The North American command and control systems market is mainly driven by the high defense spending on various C4ISR systems. Due to threats from terrorism, countries in the region are spending on homeland security applications.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East – 10%, RoW – 10%



Key players profiled in the command and control systems market report include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo (Italy), SAAB (Sweden), Elbit Systems (Israel), Systematic (Denmark), and Northrop Grumman (US), among others. Other players in the market include Honeywell (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), and Alstom (France) among others.

Research Coverage:

The command and control systems market has been segmented based on platform (airborne, land, naval and space), based on application (defense, commercial), based on solution (hardware, software, and services). The command and control systems market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the command and control systems market. It also analyzes micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the command and control systems market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the command and control systems market report has focused on various levels of analyses — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, high-growth regions and countries and their respective regulatory policies, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The command and control systems market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on command and control systems equipment offered by the top 10 market players



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading market players.

