Helideck Monitoring System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The helideck monitoring system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 192.8 million in 2018 to USD 240.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.49 % from 2018 to 2023.



The helideck monitoring system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.49 % from 2018 to 2023.

The helideck monitoring system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 192.8 million in 2018 to USD 240.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.49 % from 2018 to 2023. Increase in the number of offshore oil & gas exploration projects and growth of the marine industry are the key factors driving the growth of the helideck monitoring system market.

Many more vessel operators are expected to connect their ships to onshore networks in the coming years. The installation of helideck monitoring systems is a step toward the digitalization of vessels where crucial subsystems of the ships are integrated via local networks. This increasing digitalization of ships worldwide will lead to increased cyber threats to ships through the satellite path, thus acting as a restraint to the growth of the helideck monitoring system market.

The marine segment accounted for the largest share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2017.

Based on vertical, the marine segment accounted for the largest share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2017. The marine segment includes all the helideck monitoring systems installed in various types of commercial and military ships. These ships are prone to high tides when sailing at sea.

The aftermarket segment accounted for a larger share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2017.

Based on end use, the aftermarket segment accounted for a larger share of the helideck monitoring system market as compared to the OEM segment in 2017. The growth of the aftermarket segment is due to the replacement of helideck monitoring system components after the completion of their lifespan, and repairs and replacements in case of damage.

The commercial segment accounted for a larger share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2017.

Based on application, the commercial segment accounted for a larger share of the helideck monitoring system market than the defense segment in 2017. The growth of the commercial segment can be attributed to the growing number of helideck installations on commercial ships, such as tanker containers and bulk carriers. Offshore oil rigs of various types also have helideck monitoring systems installed in them.

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2017.

Based on system, the hardware segment accounted for a larger share of the helideck monitoring system market than the software segment in 2017. The growth of the hardware segments can be attributed to the growing number of helideck installations on commercial ships, such as tanker containers and bulk carriers, as well as on military vessels and offshore oil rigs.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2018.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2018. The presence of major ship manufacturers and growing trade by emerging economies are among the most significant factors driving the demand for helideck monitoring systems in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to continue leading the helideck monitoring system market during the forecast period.

The breakup of profiles of primary participants in this report on the helideck monitoring system market has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 50%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 15%, and RoW – 5 %



Some of the key players profiled in this report on the helideck monitoring system market include Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Fugro (Netherlands), and Vaisala (Finland).

Research Coverage:

The market study segments the helideck monitoring system market based on vertical (oil & gas and marine), system (hardware and software), application (commercial and defense), end use (OEM and aftermarket), and maps these segments and subsegments across 4 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the helideck monitoring system market, along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall helideck monitoring system market.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses, including industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high growth segments of the helideck monitoring system market; high growth regions; and drivers, restraints opportunities, and challenges for the helideck monitoring system market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of helideck monitoring systems offered by the top players operating in the helideck monitoring system market.



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the helideck monitoring system market.



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets as the report analyzes the markets for helideck monitoring system across varied regions.



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the helideck monitoring system market.



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players operating in the helideck monitoring system market.

