Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The drone logistics and transportation market is projected to grow from USD 11.20 billion in 2022 to USD 29.06 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.01% during the forecast period.



The drone logistics and transportation market is projected to grow from USD 11.20 billion in 2022 to USD 29.06 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.01% during the forecast period. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are remotely piloted aerial vehicles that have significant roles in the defense and commercial sectors. UAVs, also known as drones, are increasingly used for border surveillance. They are also used in various commercial applications, such as monitoring, surveying & mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing, and product delivery. Thus, the increasing use of drones in commercial and military applications is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market. The European and Asia Pacific regions are expected to be the new revenue-generating markets for unmanned aerial vehicles. Exemptions made by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to allow the use of drones in several industries are also contributing to the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market.

"The commercial segment is estimated to lead the drone logistics and transportation market in 2022"

Based on sector, the commercial segment is estimated to lead the drone logistics and drone transportation market in 2022. The increasing use of drones for various types of applications, such as inventory management, inventory tracking, parcel delivery, delivery of medical supplies, and food delivery has resulted in the growth of the commercial segment.

"The <10kg (delivery drones) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on drone, the <10kg (delivery drones) sub segment of freight drone segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the >10KG (cargo drones) sub segment, during the forecast period. Increased investments by major companies, such as Amazon, Google, Wal-Mart, FedEx, and UPS are expected to push the growth of the <10kg (delivery drones) segment.

"Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the drone logistics and transportation market in 2022"

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the drone logistics and drone transportation market in 2022. China, Japan, India, and Australia are key countries considered for market analysis in this region. Increasing defense expenditures of China and Japan and the presence of major UAV manufacturers in Asia Pacific are key factors contributing to the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market in this region.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Manager Level – 40%, and Director Level – 25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%



Key players operating in the drone logistics and drone transportation market include PINC Solutions (US), CANA Advisors (US), Drone Delivery Canada (Canada), DroneScan (South Africa), Hardis Group (France), Infinium Robotics (Singapore), Matternet (US), and Workhorse Group (US).

Research Coverage

This research study segments the drone logistics and drone transportation market on the basis of solution (warehousing, shipping, infrastructure, software), sector (commercial, military), and drone (passenger drones, freight drones, ambulance drones). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding key factors such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market. It also offers an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the drone logistics and drone transportation market.



