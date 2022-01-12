South Africa Data Center Market 2021 Future Prospects, Industry-specific Challenges, Industry Projections, Sizes and Shares by 2026

Japan, Japan, Wed, 12 Jan 2022 23:51:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this South Africa Data Center Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Market Report



South Africa data center market size will witness investments of USD 3071 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.17% during 2021-2026



The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for digital transformation initiatives across private as well as public sector enterprises in South Africa. The data center market in South Africa includes about 7 unique third-party data center service providers operating around 22 facilities. In 2020, retail colocation dominated the market, accounting for over 80% of the market share. Africa Data Centres has announced plans to expand its CPT1 and JHB2 data center facilities to add over 24,000 square feet and 48,000 square feet of IT space, respectively.

SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• In 2020 the South Africa data center market investment was valued at USD 1316 million.

• Cloud adoption to grow up to 25% annually in South Africa and generate revenue up to USD 1.5 billion by 2024.

• M&A activities will continue in South Africa. In 2020, Africa Data Centres acquired Standard Bank's Samrand data center in Johannesburg.

• In 2020, Hybrid cloud services were gaining increased traction in South Africa. Hence, enterprises use private and public cloud environments to improve information sharing and manage the data efficiently.

• In South Africa, big data analytics is used in different sectors such as healthcare, telecommunication, the civil sector, etc.



The report considers the present scenario of the South Africa data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Microsoft and AWS will procure renewable energy since these companies are looking to operate carbon-neutral data centers.

• The development of hyperscale and cloud data centers in the country will increase the demand for ethernet switches with higher ports such as 25 GbE to 100 GbE in the South Africa data centre market.

• Adopting 42U, 45U, 47U, and 48U rack units is likely to increase among data center investors in South Africa during the forecast period.

• The use of smart security systems such as high-definition cameras and dual authentication access is likely to increase, security investments in data centers will grow significantly in South Africa.



SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and ZTE are the IT infrastructure providers in the South African data center market. Vendors such as IBM, Cisco, and Dell Technologies have a strong presence in the market. In 2019, Microsoft opened its cloud region in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and in 2020 Amazon web Services (AWS) opened its cloud region in Cape Town. The increasing use of internet facilities is aiding the growth opportunities for the vendors across data center facilities in South Africa.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Atos

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• ZTE



Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• Abbeydale Projects

• b2 Architects

• EDS Engineers

• H&MV Engineering

• Ingenium Engineers

• ISG

• ISF Group

• LYT Architecture

• MWK Engineering

• Royal HaskoningDHV

• Tri-Star Construction



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• EVAPCO

• Enlogic

• Legrand

• Master Power Technologies

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Key Investors

• Africa Data Centres

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Teraco Data Environments



REPORT COVERAGE:



This report analyzes the South Africa data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



• EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



o Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

 Johannesburg

 Cape Town

 Other Locations

o List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

• Johannesburg

• Cape Town

• Other Locations

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the South Africa data center market?

2. What are the investment opportunities in the South Africa data center market?

3. What are the latest market trends in the South Africa data center market?

4. Who are the key investors in the data center market in South Africa?

5. How many existing and upcoming data centers are in South Africa?

