Vietnam Data Center Market 2021 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2026

Vietnam data center market size will witness investments of USD 673 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2021-2026



Vietnam is currently witnessing investment in at least three facilities, which are expected to be operational in the next 1-2 years, with more investments expected to be announced in the coming years. Vietnam is one of the emerging data center markets within the secondary Southeast Asian countries, as well as the wider global data center market.

VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• In 2020, the Vietnam data center market investment was valued at USD 420 million.

• Major telecommunication providers such as FPT Telecom, HTC International Telecommunication (HTC-ITC), VNPT, and Viettel Networks are investing in facilities in Vietnam.

• In 2020, the Vietnam cloud market was estimated to be over USD 130 million and expected to reach to USD 500 million by 2025.

• Apple will invest around USD 1 billion in data center development in Vietnam during the forecast period. It initially invested over USD 650,000 to establish Apple Vietnam LLC in Vietnam in 2015.

• In Vietnam, higher investments from telecom providers will become the major drivers for revenue generation for general contractors and sub-contractors in the market.

• Delta Power Solutions and USDC Technology are the two companies that provide modular solutions in Vietnam.



The report considers the present scenario of the Vietnam data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Aurecon, Apave, Delta Group, GreenViet are some of the construction contractors involved in the development of FPT Telecom's largest facilities in Ho Chi Minh City.

• Mitsubishi Electric has installed its power and cooling infrastructure systems in Hanoi's FPT Telecom Fornix data center.

• In Vietnam, data centers will include both air and water-based cooling systems with N+1 redundancy.

• 5G networks will boost the adoption of digital platforms of the country and heighten demand for high bandwidth networking infrastructure.

• Amazon Web Services officially announced AWS EdStart in Vietnam, an online support program for educational technology startups to develop teaching solutions on the AWS cloud platform.



VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



ABB, Cummins, Fuji Electric, Delta Electronics, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER-SDMO, Mitsubishi Electric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Trane Technologies, and Vertiv are the major Infrastructure vendors providing installation and commissioning services that have a strong presence in Vietnam. Delta Power Solutions has signed the contract for the implementation of an energy-saving POD (Point of Delivery) solution to the HTC-ITC (Hanoi Telcom) data center in Hanoi.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• Hitachi Vantara

• IBM

• Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

• Juniper Networks

• NEC Vietnam (NEC)

• NetApp

• Oracle



Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

• Aurecon

• Archetype Group

• AWP Architects

• Apave

• Delta Group

• GreenViet

• Sato Kogyo

• USDC Technology



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Cummins

• Caterpillar

• Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

• Cyber Power Systems

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Fuji Electric

• HITEC Power Protection

• KOHLER

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Trane Technologies (Ingersoll Rand)

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors

• CMC Telecom

• FPT Telecom

• Global Data Service (GDS)

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Telehouse

• VNTT

• Viettel IDC

• Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)



REPORT COVERAGE:



This report analyzes the Vietnam Data Center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments for the investment in the facilities. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

• Hanoi

• Ho Chi Minh City

• Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)



VIETNAM DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chillers

• Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

• Other Cooling Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Vietnam data center market?

2. What are the investment opportunities in the data center market in Vietnam?

3. What are the latest market trends in the Vietnam data center market?

4. Who are the key investors for the data center market in Vietnam?

5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the Vietnam data center market?

