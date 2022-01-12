Mexico Data Center Market 2021 Report Introduction and Overview, Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation and Regions, Forecast to 2026

Japan, Japan, Wed, 12 Jan 2022 23:45:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Mexico Data Center Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Market Report



Mexico data center market size will witness investments of USD 905 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.33% during 2021-2026



The Mexico market is witnessing increased data center development due to factors such as its strategic proximity close to the US, growing internet connectivity, increased technology penetration, the growing gaming and OTT market, and its plans to deploy 5G. Over USD 1 billion will be invested in data center development across Mexico during 2021-2026. Investments in submarine cables in the forecast period will also increase connectivity between Mexico and other parts of the world and will drive further investments in the market.

MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• The increase in internet users, cloud adoption, digital transformation in business, and the gaming culture has spurred data center investments in Mexico in recent years.

• Locations such as Querétaro, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey are prominent locations in Mexico, witnessing technological advancements and attracting investments.

• In 2018, the Government launched its first AI strategy for Mexico, one of the first countries in Latin America to have done so, which defined key actions on the implementation of AI.

• Mexico is a significant market for edge data centers, that are carrier neutral and can be deployed in places that traditional data centers cannot be set up.



The report considers the present scenario of the Mexico data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Several colocation operators have designed their facilities in Mexico to support a rack size of 45U and higher.

• In Mexico, facilities are mostly adopting both air and water-based cooling systems.

• Around 4 facilities in Mexico are certified as Tier IV data centers, according to Uptime Institute.

• Ascenty (Digital Realty)'s Mexico 1 & Mexico 2 data centers are equipped with CCTV cameras, biometric access, and magnetic cards.



MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Pure Storage

• Super Micro Computer



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



• AECOM

• Aceco TI

• Fluor Corporation

• Gensler

• KMD Architects

• Syska Hennessey Group

• Turner Construction



Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Daikin Applied

• Delta Electronics

• Detroit Diesel

• Eaton

• Generac Power Systems

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Munters

• Panduit

• Piller Power Systems

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Data Center Investors



• CloudHQ

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• HostDime

• IPXON Networks

• KIO Networks

• ODATA

• Nabiax

• Triara

• Serveris Data Center Services



REPORT COVERAGE:



This report analyzes the Mexico data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Queretaro

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



MEXICO DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers Units

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Mexico data center market?

2. What are the investment opportunities in Mexico data center market?

3. What are the latest market trends in Mexico data center market?

4. Who are the key investors in the Mexico data center market?

5. What is the COVID-19 Impact on the data center market in Mexico?

6. What are the different segments covered in the Mexico data center market report?

7. Who is the key Vendor in Edge Data Center Market in Mexico?

