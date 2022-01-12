South Korea Data Center Market 2021 to 2026 - New Study, Industry Scope, and Growth Strategies

Japan, Japan, Wed, 12 Jan 2022 23:40:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this South Korea Data Center Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Market Report



South Korea data center market size will witness investments of USD 5.25 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during 2021–2026



In the next few years, it is expected that there will be increased investment by new hyperscale and colocation data center operators, propelling the market in South Korea. Seoul is a major market within South Korea, with other locations such as Gyeonggi and Busan not far behind in terms of data center investment. Digital Realty, LG Uplus, Lotte Data Communication, and KT were the major data center investors in South Korea in 2020.

Request For PDF Sample Copy:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115928



SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• Naver has planned to construct its second facility, the Cloud Ring Data Center in Sejong, expected to be operational by 2023.

• LG Uplus Anyang facility will add over 250,000 square feet are of IT space expected to be online by Q3 2023.

• Owing to the increase in internet users and the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic, the demand for data centers in the country has increased, thereby boosting low latency and high data storage and computation infrastructure.



The report considers the present scenario of the South Korea data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:



• Diesel generators are adopted widely among data center operators in South Korea, with few operators adopting Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems.

• Most facilities in South Korea will adopt a medium- to low-voltage switchgear during the forecast period.

• LG Uplus Busan facility in South Korea is equipped with a hybrid cooling system and achieves free cooling for around eight months without using chillers.



SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and NetApp are some of the IT infrastructure providers in South Korea. Data center operators added over 30 MW of power capacity in the industry between January 2020 and June 2021. The deployment of smart technologies creates lucrative opportunities for data center operators in South Korea.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Inspur

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

• BEHIVE Architects

• DPR Construction

• GS E&C

• HanmiGlobal

• ISG

• Posco ICT

• Samoo Architects & Engineers



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Fuji Electric

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Piller Power Systems

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors

• Digital Realty

• KT

• LG Uplus

• Lotte Data Communication



REPORT COVERAGE:



This report analyzes the South Korea data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography. It discusses the industry sizing and estimation for different segments concerning the investment in the facilities. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

o Seoul

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)



SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the South Korea data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Data center investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing South Korea data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the South Korea market size during the forecast period

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in South Korea

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 33

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

o Coverage: 12 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in South Korea

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the South Korea market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Request For PDF Sample Copy:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115928



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the South Korea Data Center Market?

2. What are the investment opportunities in South Korea Data Center Industry?

3. What are the latest market trends in South Korea Data Center Market?

4. Who are the key investors in the Data Center Industry in South Korea?

5. What are some existing and upcoming Data Centers in South Korea?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post South Korea Data Center Market 2021 to 2026 - New Study, Industry Scope, and Growth Strategies appeared first on Comserveonline.