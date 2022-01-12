Canada Data Center Market 2021 Report Structure, Product Analysis, Future Outlook and Company Profiles to 2026

Japan, Japan, Wed, 12 Jan 2022 23:35:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Canada Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report



Canada data center market size will witness investments of USD 5.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.13% during 2021-2026



Increased digitalization, excellent fiber connectivity, and reserves of renewable energy resources make Canada an attractive market for data center investment. Most facilities in Canada are green data centers, powered through 100% renewable energy. Though Canada has a significant landmass, data gravity is higher in major cities with a higher population, such as Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. These cities have witnessed more development of data centers. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was minimized by new data center investments and announcements. Colocation providers actively invested in data center development in the country.

Request For PDF Sample Copy:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115947



CANADA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• In 2020, Canada data center market size witnessed an investment of USD 3.02 billion.

• Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies used by data center investors to increase their foothold in Canada. Equinix acquired 13 data centers from Bell in October 2020, whereas eStruxture Data Centers acquired eight data centers from Aptum in March 2021.

• In 2020, retail colocation contributed to around 79% of Canada's colocation market revenue, with wholesale colocation accounting for the rest.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Global cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle have a strong presence in Canada. For instance, Google opened a new cloud region in Toronto, Canada, in 2021.

• With the increased investment by hyperscale operators, the land cost in other cities in Canada is likely to increase during the forecast period.

• The rapid growth and the development of data center projects will allow new players to enter the Canadian industry.



CANADA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Adastra Group, Denologix, Pontem Innovations, Ample Insight, Guarana Technologies, and INGENO are some of the big data and IoT companies across Canada.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors



• Black & Veatch

• Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC)

• DPR Construction

• Ehvert

• EllisDon

• First Gulf

• Karbon Engineering

• PCL Construction

• Salute Mission Critical

• Turner Construction

• Urbacon

• WZMH Architects



Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• Arctic Chiller Group

• ATEN

• Caterpillar

• Chatsworth Products

• ClimateWorx

• Cummins

• CoolIT Systems

• Dataprobe

• Eaton

• Generac Power Systems

• KyotoCooling

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Panduit

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Toshiba

• Trane

• Vertiv



Data Center Investors



• Cologix

• Compass Datacenters

• Digital Realty

• Enovum Datacenters

• Equinix

• eStruxture Data Centers

• STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

• Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

• Vantage Data Centers



REPORT COVERAGE:



This report analyzes the Canada data center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

• Toronto

• Montreal

• Vancouver

• Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



CANADA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o Montreal

o Toronto

o Other Cities



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the investment in Canada by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the market in Canada during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Canada

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 112

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3

o Coverage: 21+ Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Canada

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the Canada data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the industry.

Request For PDF Sample Copy:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115947



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Canada data center market?

2. What are the investment opportunities in Canada data center market?

3. Who are the key investors in the data center market in Canada?

4. What is the COVID-19 Impact on the data center market in Canada?

5. What are the different segments covered in the Canada data center market report?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Canada Data Center Market 2021 Report Structure, Product Analysis, Future Outlook and Company Profiles to 2026 appeared first on Comserveonline.