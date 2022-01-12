AXL Inu Goes Big, Unveils the AXL Pad to Host IDOs for Emerging Projects and Listing on MEXC Global

The launchpad will allow any coin to operate as a tier token. By simply establishing a smart contract, projects could have their own launchpad.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - AXL INU ($AXL), a decentralized ecosystem with smart routing on Ethereum Chain (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), is excited to announce the launch of its much-anticipated AXL launchpad and staking protocol. The platform also announces its listing on the leading digital asset exchange, MEXC Global, on 19 January 2022, starting 2022 with a bang.





AXL to InitiateStaking and Launchpad for IDOs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8520/109938_a5205937647048b2_001full.jpg

AXL Inu managed to secure 2.1 million USD in a swift advancement; a successful IDO on NFTb, one of the fastest IEOs on Bitmart, and a thriving presale.

AXL, the Ultimate DEX platform, is collaborating with NFTb, the Platform for Digital Ownership, to introduce AXL launchpad to the community, with $AXL and $NFTB being the tier tokens. This will allow AXL to connect the NFTb community with AXL Launchpad, ensuring maximum recognition to the AXL ecosystem and more opportunities to engage with emerging projects in their early stages of development. AXL Pad will help in launching new and innovative new projects to the market.

AXL strives endlessly to support, nurture, and promote the listing of new and pioneering projects, and a number of exciting forthcoming projects are expected to be disclosed soon. The launchpad allows developing creative ventures to unveil their concepts to the community while also gaining support, attention, and financing.

Features of IDO Platform

AXL Launchpad

AXL launchpad will be capable of operating on any coin as a tier token, allowing other projects to have their own launchpad. All they have to do is implement a smart contract, and the entire tier structure will be their own currency.

Tier tokens will initially consist of two tokens: $AXL and $NFTB.

AXL Launchpad Tier System

The launchpad tier mechanism is configured in such a way that $AXL and $NFTB holders with a larger balance will be able to take advantage of additional benefits.

For each token, the tier system has 3 tiers.

AXL Launchpad Tier System

$AXL Token

$NFTb Token 1st Tier 2nd Tier 3rd Tier 1st Tier 2nd Tier 3rd Tier 200,000 AXL 500,000 AXL 1,000,000 AXL 2,000 NFTB 6,000 NFTB 12,000 NFTB 12.5% APR 17.5% APR 22.5% APR 10% APR 12.5% APR 15% APR 7-Days Lock 7-Days Lock 7-Days Lock 3-Days Lock 3-Days Lock 3-Days Lock

All rewards will be distributed in the form of $AXL Token.

Staking Protocol

AXL platform will offer 2 plans for the staking protocol.

A fixed plan with staking periods of 1,3,6, and 12 months, with fixed APR and a pool limit. A flexible plan with staking period of 1,3,6, and 12 months, with flexible APR and no pool limit.

There will be a total of 10 staking pools.

8 Fixed: AXL and NFTB 2 Flexible: AXL and NFTB

Conditions for Staking Protocol

Fixed Plan Flexible Plan Locking Period: 1-3-6-12 months Locking Period: No Locking Period Profit: Fixed APR Profit: Flexible APR Pool Limit: Yes Pool Limit: No Token: AXL, NFTB Token: AXL, NFTB Early Unlock: 2.5% penalty - - Reward AXL Reward AXL LaunchPad Yes LaunchPad Yes

The participants of fixed staking programs will be able to participate in the Launchpad IDOs.

Kickstarter

Asser Fawzi, CEO and Co Founder of AXL INU, is also excited about the AXL Kickstarter.

"We have a Kickstarter of our own just like Kickstarter.com. New startups after passing the due diligence, will be able to raise up to 30K in a Private Round. Each participant will be able to buy up to 50$. So total 600 users," he said.

"What is the problem we are solving? Most new project ideas have no liquidity to start so they fail before they even get launched."

Activities

Because most project owners do not have an MM staff to help them in liquidating their tokens or selling some for development, AXL created the Activities function.

Activities will allow various projects to sell up to $300,000 worth of tokens at a discounted rate, as well as a lottery for winning a reward in the form of tokens. Each participant will be allowed to take up to $150.

This will help drive the project forward, raise non-initial funding, and boost exposure for projects.

AXL Backstory

The AXL project was initiated with the objective of providing decentralized solutions for businesses and individuals. The AXL platform can address a significant issue that exchanges encounter, by utilising the Poly network bridge.

AXL is constructing a bridge that will connect the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains, allowing users to collaborate with apps, products, and tokens from multiple blockchains inside an unified ecosystem.

AXL Ecosystem

AXL ecosystem's primary features include:

Decentralized Exchange:

A DEX aggregator that finds the best pricing for your DEX deals. AXL splits your trade across multiple DEXs along their Liquidity Pool to ensure the best pricing and the least amount of slippage.

NFTs:

Individuals are welcome to use the AXL NFT platform. This enables minting AXL INU digital art.

Rewards:

To receive rewards and transaction fees, AXL token holders can stake their tokens in Staking Pools. Staking indirectly serves to support the system.

Lend & Borrow:

AXL will develop a decentralized money market platform that will use the blockchain's speed, automation, and security to effectively and securely link lenders and borrowers while earning incentives.

IDO Launchpad:

AXL Pad will allow cryptocurrency projects to launch an IDO and distribute tokens.

Repurchase & Burn:

All transaction and IDO fees will be used to repurchase and burn $AXL.

Successful IDO on NFTb and Pre-Sale

On December 28 2021, AXL INU completed its IDO on NFTb by using the platform's DeFi as a service offering. The IDO was completed in one minute, making it one of the quickest IDOs ever completed on NFTb.

ALX was also able to finish its IEO on Bitmart in less than 5 seconds. AXL INU's pre-sale commenced on December 18, 2021. The presale period lasted until December 28th 2021, and AXL was able to raise a total of 2 million USD.

AXL Vision:

Numerous users were thrilled by the tremendous outcomes of the pre-sale and IDO, prompting AXL to expand faster and offer even more possibilities to its investors. ALX INU is offering a staking programme and launchpad to entice investors and provide them the opportunity to earn even more profit.

Furthermore, AXL has already discussed the NFT projects' collaboration with NFTb.

About AXL INU:

AXL INU is being developed as a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum Chain (ETH) and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which will enable liquidity provision, yield farming, staking, launching IDOs, NFT, and lending & borrowing. Beginning with the ecosystem's primary token, $AXL, and concluding with $AXLs as a system reward token.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | Discord | Reddit | Instagram

About NFTb:

NFTb is the Platform for Digital Ownership. Our mission is to help creators get comfortable and love using DeFi dApps.

NFTb offers a premium NFT marketplace where users can access buyers from anywhere around the world and multi-chains, a DeFi platform giving users access to yield farming opportunities and a launchpad created to help creators and projects to build early support.

NFTb is backed by the Binance Accelerator Fund, Rarestone Capital and Spark Digital Capital.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | Discord

Further details about AXL and NFTb collaboration are available here.

AXL Token

info@axltoken.com

Disclaimer:

The presented numbers are not fixed and could vary depending on the future research. We reserve the right to change the policy at any given time, which will be promptly updated on the platform for user assistance. It is recommended that you do your own research before making any decision. If you want to make sure you stay up to date with the latest changes, we advise you to visit the company's official website or social networks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109938