Revance Therapeutics Shareholder Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Revance Therapeutics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance Therapeutics" or the "Company") RVNC and reminds investors of the February 8, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Revance Therapeutics stock or options between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021

There is no cost or obligation to you.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DAXI; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the DAXI BLA in its current form; (3) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 12, 2021, Revance disclosed that on July 2, 2021, the FDA had issued a Form 483 notifying Revance of serious issues that the FDA had observed during its inspection of the Company's Northern California DAXI manufacturing facility. Among other deficiencies, the FDA observed that "[t]he current manufacturing process is not the process proposed for licensure" and Revance's "Quality Unit lacks the responsibility and authority for control, review, and approval for outsourced activities[.]" Significantly, the Form 483 only came to light as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request directed to the FDA.

On this news, Revance's stock price fell $6.85 per share, or 25%, to close at $20.45 per share on October 12, 2021.

Then, on October 15, 2021, Revance issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA, indicating that "the FDA has determined it is unable to approve the BLA in its present form, and indicated that there are deficiencies related to the FDA's onsite inspection at Revance's manufacturing facility."

On this news, Revance's stock price fell $8.90 per share, or 39.19%, to close at $13.81 per share on October 18, 2021.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Revance Therapeutic's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

