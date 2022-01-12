Exicure Shareholder Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Exicure To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Exicure, Inc. ("Exicure" or the "Company") XCUR and reminds investors of the February 11, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Exicure stock or options between March 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/XCUR.











As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that there had been certain improprieties in Exicure's preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that data from the preclinical program would not support continued clinical development; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 15, 2021, after the market closed, Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. It explained that the Company was investigating "a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company's XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.30, or 28%, to close at $0.77 per share on November 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Exicure's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

