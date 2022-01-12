Thornton Law Firm Reminds DocuSign (DOCU) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - The Thornton Law Firm reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of DocuSign, Inc. DOCU. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased DocuSign securities between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/DocuSign for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that DocuSign and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (ii) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; and (iii) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a 'return to normal' would have on the Company's growth and business. The complaint alleges that on December 3, 2021 DocuSign's stock price fell over 42% per share.

Interested DocuSign investors have until February 22, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

