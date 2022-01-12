REATA Pharmaceuticals Investor Alert: Thornton Law Firm Alerts Reta Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased Reata securities, or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Reata for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Reata and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and (ii) as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's NDA would not be approved. The complaint alleges that after a series of disclosures, Reata's stock price fell $29.77 per share on December 6, 2021 and $25.31 per share on December 9, 2021.

Interested Reata investors have until February 18, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

