Ongoing Investigation Notice: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Discover Financial Services with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Discover Financial Services ("Discover" or "the Company") DFS for violations of the securities laws.







The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Discover belatedly disclosed in a February 26, 2020, regulatory filing that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") was investigating it over its student loan servicing practices and its compliance with the Consent Order agreed to by the Company in 2015. Prior to this disclosure, the Company engaged in a multiyear campaign of assuring investors that its reforms were keeping it in compliance with the 2015 Consent Order. The Company consistently touted the effectiveness of its internal controls and other supposed improvements to maintain compliance with the CFPB. Based on this news, Shares of Discover fell 6.5% on February 27, 2020.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

