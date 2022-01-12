Quantum Battery Metals Starts Preliminary Work on Acquiring Properties in Cobalt, Ontario

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. QBAT BRVVF (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") The Company announces that it has started the preliminary steps to acquiring additional Cobalt properties near the town of Cobalt, Ontario. The District of Cobalt is known for its high grades, ethical supply, and historic mining.
The Company plans to expand its profile and increase its presence in the district by acquiring further projects. As several economies push for cutting carbon emissions, a demand for battery materials have increased exponentially leading to a shortage in Lithium and Cobalt.
The Company is expecting positive sample results from their 2021 Cobalt exploration program soon, in which the Company plans to develop an extensive 2022 Cobalt exploration program and rely on the results to determine centralized areas to focus on. Although the Company's primary objective and focus is on their Lithium Projects, Quantum is looking to several Cobalt prospects to further enhance their Battery Metal Portfolio.
"We have chosen the District of Cobalt to search for several new projects to acquire due to the past success we have had in the area. By securing additional projects, we will be able to cement our position as a leading battery metal Company and further open the opportunity to have a more extensive work program in the coming years. Globally there continues to be a significant shortage of "EV metals" with conflict free cobalt leading the charge, if we are able to establish a resource of cobalt our company will be one of the preferred suppliers for many EV companies," states David Greenway, Director.
QUANTUM BATTERY METALS CORP.
"Andrew Sostad"
_______________________
Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director
Contact Information:
400 - 837 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 3N6
Phone: 604.629.2936
Email: Info@quantumbatterymetals.com
Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109886
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.