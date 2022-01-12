First Column IT Launches Newly Designed Website

MANASSAS, Va. - January 12, 2022 - (

First Column IT — a managed services provider (MSP) serving businesses big and small throughout the Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland area — announces its new website.

The new look not only highlights First Column IT's professional services with an easy-to-navigate layout, but it also underscores the company's emphasis on complete technology solutions, like advanced security services.

"We couldn't be more excited to invite people to explore all of our services on our new site — we're very proud of it," said Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Pool. "The new layout does a great job of showcasing our wide array of IT services and tells the story of our ongoing commitment to serve the area with technology solutions."

With its newly designed site, First Column IT wants to show members of government and the finance industry the benefits of outsourcing their IT services.

The new site parallels the professionalism First Column IT experts exhibit with every client relationship they've built over the years, since 2002, Pool said.

"We've always treated all of our customers with the utmost proficiency, and this site is just another step to show that they are our priority," he said. "This is an excellent way to convey that we are truly the technology experts that area businesses can rely on to grow and thrive."

About First Column IT

The dedicated team at First Column IT focuses on furnishing complete technology solutions throughout the Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland area. We construct advanced cybersecurity, managed IT support, IT consulting, and compliance management solutions for those who depend on technology to provide exceptional service to their clients. We handle the complexities of technology so your business can thrive.

