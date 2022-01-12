Care Synergy Network Announces 'Take Care of You' Scheduling to Provide RNs Additional Time Off

DENVER - January 12, 2022 - (

The Care Synergy network of home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers are implementing a new way for RN Case Managers and Admissions RNs to schedule their time and provide care for patients and families of The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.

The new employment program is called "Take Care of You" and it provides RN Case Managers and Admissions RNs with additional time off to balance work and life responsibilities.

"We are excited to offer this new creative scheduling for our full-time RN Case Managers and Admission RNs," stated Tim Bowen, President and CEO. "It recognizes the challenges and rewards the work presents and is designed to allow for much better work-life balance and paid time for the employee."

The way the "Take Care of You" program works is that it allows hospice RN Case Managers and Admissions RNs who provide care for any of the three Affiliate organizations to be scheduled 72 hours in a pay period and receive their full salary of 80 hours in that same pay period.

"Take Care of You" gives these employees an additional day off every two weeks - for a total of 26 additional days per year - in addition to their PTO, to use however they like. In addition, sign-on bonuses also apply to some RN roles.

"In addition to providing additional time off, the Care Synergy network also offers improved benefits and mental health support as we focus on taking care of our caregivers," stated Crystal O'Brien, Vice President of Human Resources. "In 2022, we significantly improved our medical plan design, doubled the employer Health Savings Account funding, while not passing on any increases to employees. Our team members perform invaluable work in our communities and our priority remains to 'Take Care of You.'"

For more information about the "Take Care of You," please visit www.caresynergynetwork.org/join-our-team/ or contact Care Synergy's Human Resources team at (303) 780-4600.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

