Sego Resources Inc. Adds Sven Gollan to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Sego Resources Inc. SGZ ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, its board approved the appointment of Mr. Sven Gollan to its board of directors.

Mr. Gollan spent 16 years as an Investment/Private Banker in Germany and Austria and was active in the education and training of securities advisors and investment bankers. From 2011 to 2015 he was an external consultant for the Grabher Family, Austria. Mr Gollan has been with FruchtExpress Grabher, Corporate Treasury Unit/Family Office, Austria since 2015, and currently with FruchtExpress Norge the Norwegian Branch of FruchtExpress.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO Sego Resources Inc. comments, "We have known Sven over two years now and have come to value his input and advice. Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co. KG is a major shareholder of Sego and we are pleased that Sven took up our offer of a seat on the board of directors."

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO (604) 682-2933

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109875