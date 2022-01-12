Documoto Launches a Community and Rebrands Its Knowledge Base

DENVER - January 12, 2022 - (

Documoto announced the launch of their Community and rebrand of their Knowledge Base portal today, offering a fresh new look with more intuitive content and browsing categories. Documoto's Community is a platform that enables its users to interact with one another so they can get the most out of our aftermarket content distribution solution and its available features. At the same time, Documoto's Knowledge Base is a self-service tool that provides customers with the most recent product information, user guides, and best practices.

"Documoto's Community and Knowledge Base offer customers a searchable support platform filled with extensive product information," says Christa Bemis, Director of Professional Services at Documoto. "The Community specifically will allow our customers to interact with one another, which is incredibly exciting. We look forward to seeing how our customers engage with one another to improve and expand the way they are using Documoto today through the new Community Portal."

Features and benefits of both the Documoto Community and Knowledge Base include:

Self-Service Support Tool

Process and Feature Optimization Ideas through Best Practices & Shared Knowledge

Provides access to Customer-Focused Solutions

Strengthens Relationships within our Community

The Documoto Community and Knowledge Base are now live to customers. Get the full details and tour the community by clicking here https://bit.ly/3tbx79p. For more information about Documoto and how to improve your aftermarket customer experience visit https://documoto.com/.

