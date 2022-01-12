Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MetaNet (MNET) on January 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MNET/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on January 14, 2022.
Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List MetaNet (MNET) on January 14, 2022
Metaverse has caught widespread attention in recent years as its value and potential have been recognized by an increasing number of people across the globe. To create a better future for the users of Metaverse, MetaNet is building a platform for content creators and users to buy and sell content as NFTs with crypto, while providing other services and products such as digital video broadcasts and play-to-earn game. Its native token MNET will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on January 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing MetaNet
MetaNet is a metaverse-based NFT marketplace on the BSC network. It allows users to share the content they created, such as videos, pictures, movies, and they will be able to sell them as NFTs. Moreover, its users will also be able to watch and stream digital video broadcasts, and enjoy an upcoming play-to-earn game on Sandbox. In the future, MetaNet platform will enable its users to share the content outside the Metaverse - on the real-world social media platforms, such as Netflix, YouTube, Twitch etc.
The Metaverse has become the newest macro-goal for many of the world's tech giants. Instead of looking at the internet, humankind is going to experience it by living in it in the future. The Metaverse is the all-encompassing space in which all digital experience sits; the observable digital universe made up of millions digital galaxies. At the core of MetaNet is to create a better future for the users of Metaverse. The community of MetaNet is a universal melting pot of its team, gamers, streamers, producers, NFT creators and many others.
About MNET Token
The cryptocurrency to be used for payments on the MetaNet platform is the MNET token. In addition to frequent giveaways and community participation, it automatically redistributes 2% of transaction to its holders through its static rewards system built into its smart contract without any effort or paying any gas fees.
The total supply of MNET is 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000), 25% of it was already burned from the launch, another 25% is locked for future manual burn, 5% is allocated for exchange listing, another 5% is provided for marketing, and the rest 40% is the circulation supply.
It collects 1% tax for buy transaction, and a total of 12% taxes for sell transaction, 2% of it is redistributed to its holders, 3% goes into the marketing wallet, 2% is provided for LP, and the rest 5% is allocated to the contract to buy back MNET tokens form circulation and burn them forever automatically.
The MNET token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on January 14, 2022, investors who are interested in MetaNet investment can easily buy and sell MNET on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of MNET on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More about MNET Token:
Official Website: https://metanet.is/
Telegram: https://t.me/metanetbsc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaNetflix
Facebook: https://facebook.com/metanetflixtoken/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/metanetflixtoken/
Listing Announcement on LBank Exchange: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4414471916825-MNET-MetaNet-will-be-listed-on-LBank
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
Community & Social Media:
Telegram
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
media@lbank.info
PR Contact
ZEXPRWIRE
info@zexprwire.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109874
