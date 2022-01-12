PROCO Roofing is Proud to Announce Its 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

FORT WORTH, Texas - January 12, 2022 - (

PROCO Roofing proudly announced today that it is now Certified™ by Great Place to Work® through December of 2022. The prestigious accolade is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at PROCO. The survey taken indicated that 97% of PROCO's employees agree that it is a great place to work. That is 38% higher than the average U.S. workplace.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that PROCO is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

PROCO's Managing Partner, Rob Gotcher, conveyed his excitement by the results. "We are humbled and grateful to be validated by our people as a great place to work," Gotcher said. "Culture within PROCO is precious to us, and we will continue to protect & cultivate it for our PROCO family."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

PROCO IS HIRING. — If you are looking for a job that has uncapped earning potential, opportunity for advancement and outstanding company culture, search PROCO on Indeed and LinkedIn to apply.

ABOUT PROCO — Founded in 2017, PROCO Roofing is a privately held company who offers a full range of roofing services to both the residential and commercial customer. The company operates in the four major metropolitan areas of Texas: Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. PROCO Roofing is licensed through the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas and is a member of the North Texas Roofing Contractors Association and the National Roofing Contractors Association. For more information, please visit: www.procoroof.com.

