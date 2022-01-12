LifeBank Chain Brings Ultimate Gene and Cell Therapy Benefits to Everyone

Gene and Cell Therapy
Gene and Cell Therapy Benefits to Everyone
Recently, a start-up project "LifeBank Chain (LBC)" in Israel is utilizing advanced gene and cell technologies over blockchain to develop advanced therapies. They endeavor to further human longevity and expand access to genetics and cell treatments through cutting-edge technologies.
Gene therapy involves altering the genes inside human body's cells in an effort to treat or stop disease. Genes that don't work properly can cause disease. Gene therapy is the introduction of genes into existing cells to prevent or cure a wide range of diseases. Gene therapy is an exciting new approach that is just making the news. And it will change the field of medicine from what it is today. As scientists discover more genes and their functions, the potential of LBC's treatment is limitless.
Cell therapy is a therapy in which viable cells are injected, grafted or implanted into a patient in order to effectuate a medicinal effect, for example, by transplanting T-cells capable of fighting cancer cells via cell-mediated immunity in the course of immunotherapy. LBC's cellular therapies are designed to improve the immune system's ability to fight cancer. Manufacturing them involves collecting a specific set of cells from the blood, modifying them to produce a more vigorous attack on a patient's cancer cells, and then reinjecting them into the patient.
Immune therapy is a new class of cancer treatment designed to boost or enhance the body's immune system to more efficiently target and destroy cancerous cells. Many experts believe that immunotherapy represents the most promising new cancer treatment since the development of chemotherapy.
LifeBank Chain (LBC) is on this journey. As a full-solution ancillary reagent, services, and instrument provider, LBC will provide flexible and pioneering tools to simplify patient workflow at every step of the manufacturing process.
Count on LBC to provide solutions focused on:
- Innovation
- Scalability
- Flexibility and Customization
- Consistency and Reproducibility
- Reducing Manufacturing Risk
To achieve this ultimate goal, LifeBank Chain establishes a professional, open, and shared social organization -- LBC Life Alliance, inviting life technology companies, scientific research institutes, medical institutions, etc. to jointly solve medical, health, disease, and public health problems, and jointly build the application standards of gene and cell medical technology on the blockchain, and contribute to the cause of human health.
In order to promote the research of gene and cell therapy and the development of regenerative medicine, and ensure the safety and scientificity of gene and cell therapy and its research, LBC adopts comprehensive measures in relevant ethics, economy, law, technical management and public governance to create a better research environment for gene and cell therapy development.
LifeBank Chain:
