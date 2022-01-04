Based on True Elements, a Captivating New Novel, Turning a Blind Eye, Reveals Insights into the Reality of Childhood Abuse

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Te'Writes, owner of Posh Ink, makes her debut with her latest book, Turning A Blind Eye. In this heart-wrenching story, Te'Writes emulates her own childhood to tell a story based on true events that she experienced while growing up in an abusive household. The story mirrors her harrowing experiences and paints the picture for readers to understand childhood traumas that unfortunately happen too often.
This novel's storytelling is not only gripping but will educate readers on the signs, effects and truth of childhood sexual abuse. It is the perfect read for parents and counselors to learn from and survivors to heal from as it shares a positive message of perseverance.
Book cover of Turning A Blind Eye
Turning A Blind Eye powerfully shows the realities of a child's life whose abuse was not only known but tolerated. Hope and optimism are prevalent in the fight against ending abuse and generational traumas. Yet, the novel does not ignore the harsh realities of trauma's tragic outcomes.
Readers are raving about Turning A Blind Eye.
"If you ever wondered what it is like to walk in the shoes of a helpless child whose trust was betrayed by the very person who was supposed to protect them… then this is the book for you."...
"This author did a wonderful job of drawing you in and taking you along her journey. It's very detailed, emotional and last but not least educational"...
"Te' Writes has not only grabbed the attention of her readers but helps you become one with the character Chantel. You feel the sadness, heartache and pain from this family's dark secret. While gaining a deeper understanding of her journey as a young woman whose road to overcoming and speaking out"...
Turning A Blind Eye is now available as a hardcover or paperback at Barnes & Nobles, Amazon, Apple, Google Books and Kobo.
Author image of Te'Writes
Te'Writes is best known for writing meaningful stories. She has always nurtured her passion for writing non-fictional stories which stem from her life experiences. In her debut book, Turning A Blind Eye, she gives a deep revelation of her childhood including certain traumatic events which the main character Chantel experiences and conquers. Te' Writes is emerging and looks forward to satisfying the hunger for good literature by her growing audience. In her spare time, you can find her hiking on her favorite mountain trails. She currently resides in the metropolis of Denver.
You can find out more about Te' and her first non-fiction page-turner on www.tewrites.com.
Source:
Posh Ink
Author Te' Writes
Ink(@)tewrites.com
https://tewrites.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.