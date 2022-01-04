American CuMo Mining Corporation Announces Debenture Conversion

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - American CuMo Mining Corporation MLY MLYCF ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") wishes to announce that certain of its convertible debenture holders have opted to convert their debentures and accrued interest into units consisting of shares and a warrant.
As a result of this conversion a total of 5,655,00 shares and 5,655,000 5-year 0.075 warrants will be issued to cover the principal of the debentures. The accrued debenture interest of C$43,639 is being converted into units at a price of C$0.05/unit. Each unit consists of one share and one 5 year warrant with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of five years from the closing date. The shares for debt transaction will result in the issuance of 872,780 shares and 872,780 warrants and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
In reference to the recently announced closing of private placement (see news release December 29,2021), TSX Exchange approval has been received and finder fees to Haywood Securities Ltd (C$600) and to Ecehelon Capital Markets (C$700) have been paid. The hold period for the shares issued in private placement expires April 30, 2022.
Mr. Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is the designated qualified person for the CuMo and Bleiberg Projects and has prepared the technical information contained in this news release.
About CuMoCo
CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. Management is continuing to build an even stronger foundation from which to move the Company and its projects forward. For more information, please visit www.cumoco.com, www.idahocumo.com and www.cumoproject.com.
For further information, please contact:
American CuMo Mining Corporation
Shaun Dykes, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 689-7902
Email: info@cumoco.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.
Cautionary statement regarding forward‐looking information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such the Company's ability to move its CuMo Project to feasibility and production, and to become one of the largest and lowest-cost molybdenum producers in the world as well as a significant producer of copper and silver. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including the result of exploration activities, the ability of the Company to raise the financing for a feasibility study and to put the CuMo project into production, that no labour shortages or delays are experienced, that plant and equipment function as specified that the Court will not intervene with the Company's proposed exploration activities at the CuMo Project, and the ability of the Company to obtain all requisite permits and licenses to advance the CuMo Project and eventually bring it into production. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future prediction, projection or forecast expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of molybdenum, silver and copper; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents, including the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2021. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
