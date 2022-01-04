Hank Payments Provides Update on Province of Ontario's New COVID-19 Restrictions

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Hank Payments Corp. HANK ("Hank" or the "Company"), a North American financial technology company that acts as a consumer's financial concierge, using powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management, announces today that it is fully and immediately compliant with the new rules issued by the Province of Ontario on January 3, 2022 for COVID-19 restrictions. The Company regards the health and safety of its employees as our highest priority.

Hank's current target markets, customer base and operations are based in the United States and remain unaffected by the measures implemented in the province of Ontario. The United States remains open and so far there are no plans known to the Company to implement similar restrictions in that market. As outlined in its November 30, 2021 press release, analysts expect to see the U.S. auto sector rebound in early 2022. Hank is well-positioned to benefit accordingly in its auto channel operations and Hank also continues to work diligently on strategic growth opportunities. The Company will continue to review its response to COVID-19 to ensure the well-being of its employees and the business are always safeguarded.

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank is a financial technology company. The Hank software platform (the "Hank Platform") acts as a consumer's personal, financial concierge using a powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management. Through its FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured bank partners in the United States, Hank helps consumers in every state find funds in their existing cash flow and speed up the retirement of liabilities. The Hank Platform debits consumers when they have cash, stores the cash with partner banks, then automatically instructs partner banks to pay bills and loans as they come due and often sooner than required. Approximately half of Hank's customers are financially sound and use the Hank Platform for convenience, while the other half improve their payment performance through the use of the Hank Platform. One hundred percent of Hank's customers are in the USA and pay setup and ongoing monthly processing fees while remaining on the Hank Platform for an average of three years. Hank continues to innovate and anticipates launching more expansive features to its expected growing customer base that will provide greater visibility into their cash flow, credit performance, and viability to borrow or refinance at lower rates, including introducing Hank customers to interested lenders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Corporation's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Corporation's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including without limitation the Shares beginning trading on the TSXV. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Corporation assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

