Redbot Security® Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Growth of Their Critical Infrastructure Adapt-ICS™ Security Solution Products

Ramon Lopez
Redbot Security's Chief Technology Officer.
Redbot Security, the Nation's leading manual controlled penetration testing company, announced that Ramon Lopéz has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer. Lopéz brings to the team an array of development knowledge and expertise - with specialization in the development of anti-cyber espionage countermeasures.
Prior to Redbot Security, Mr. Lopéz was an Advisor on U.S. national security matters related to geospatial intelligence, cloud security, applied cryptography, security probing-analysis automation, and operational security as well as building threat and attack models for critical systems. Mr. Lopéz earned his BA from Vassar College in geologic and earth sciences.
Founder and CEO Brian Stearns commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Ramon to our dynamic company. Ramon's ability to develop critical-system security, combined with Redbot's continued insight into industrial control system vulnerabilities, will help our 'Adapt-ICS™' product emerge as next-generation security tech for the industrial sector."
"Redbot Security's rapid climb to becoming one of the industry's pen-test leaders is extremely impressive and I'm excited about leading our new development team along with mentoring engineers. We will be solving complex issues that will align with both the public and private sectors. There is no doubt that our team will change industrial cybersecurity as we know it," Lopéz stated. He continued, "Redbot Security is a high-viz brand that has grown their service model quickly and I am looking forward to accelerating the company's product-side platform."
Redbot Security is a pure bootstrapped startup, quickly growing brand visibility with extreme organic growth. To support the increased service demand the company recently relocated its Headquarters into the 17th street, gold-wired certified Dominion Towers. Redbot Security continues to build brand equity, gaining loyal clients by focusing its efforts on providing the industry's best client experience, rapid service delivery and 'true' manual controlled Senior Level penetration testing (MCPT™).
For more information on Redbot Security Adapt-ICS™ please visit https://redbotsecurity.com.
For information on Redbot Security's Manual Controlled Penetration Testing Services (MCPT™) please contact the team at https://redbotsecurity.com/contact/
Redbot is hiring! Please visit: https://redbotsecurity.com/careers/
ABOUT Redbot Security®
Simulating real-world attacks before they become real.™
The entire team at Redbot Security is passionate about delivering cost-effective solutions that always consider customers' priorities and goals first. Our innovative penetration techniques and strong knowledge in evolving security trends enable us to effectively identify exploitable vulnerabilities in even the most complex systems. Each engineering team member has a wide range of system knowledge and skills enabling us to deliver unparalleled services. Our team has the ability to test applications, IoT, IT networks and OT networks, helping our clients to secure and protect their critical data and systems. Redbot Security's clients range from National Transportation, Water and Power Utility companies, Renewable Energy, Manufacturers, Software-as-a-Service Companies, Fintech and more.
Press Contact and Inquiries:
Keith Summers
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.