The Search Is On for the 2022 Inked Cover Girl

Inked Cover Girl announced that registration is now open for tattooed models looking for the opportunity to land the cover of the iconic Inked Magazine. In addition to an exclusive photoshoot with celebrity photographer Christopher Kolk and his creative style team, the winner of the 2022 Inked Cover Girl Competition will take home a cash prize of $25,000.
Inked has featured some of the hottest names in music, entertainment, and alternative culture. Jessica Wilde, one of the industry's leading tattoo models, has graced the cover of the magazine and is once again the official spokeswoman for the Competition. Wilde will be actively engaged with models offering helpful advice throughout the duration of the Competition.
Because the tattoo industry is so closely integrated with the music community, Inked Cover Girl, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to MusiCares. This nonprofit organization provides relief for music industry professionals struggling with addiction and health issues or who require emergency assistance. "Music brings people together, and we want to give back to the community that has inspired us so much throughout the years," said an executive from Inked Cover Girl.
Those interested in learning more can visit cover.inkedmag.com. Hopeful models interested in competing can register here.
