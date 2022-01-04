Longwood Fund Announces Longwood Healthcare Leaders, a Virtual Meeting for Industry Leaders on January 6-7, 2022

BOSTON - January 4, 2022 - (

Longwood Fund, an early-stage life science venture firm focused on company creation, will convene several hundred top biotech and pharmaceutical leaders at its winter Longwood Healthcare Leaders meeting, hosted virtually via webconference, January 6-7, 2022. The meeting focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. Biopharma CEOs and C-suite executives, heads of research and development, therapeutic area heads, top academic researchers, and healthcare investors will join off-the-record discussions of ideas, strategies and insights intended to help the community translate groundbreaking discoveries into medicines to help patients.

Hosted by Longwood Fund, senior industry leaders will speak in moderated keynotes, fireside chats, and discussion panels: Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Janet Woodcock; Johnson & Johnson EVP, Pharmaceuticals, R&D Mathai Mammen; Moderna co-founder Bob Langer; Merck EVP & Chief Patient Officer and former CDC Director Julie Gerberding; Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks; GlaxoSmithKline CSO and President of R&D Hal Barron; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research President Jay Bradner; Daiichi Sankyo Executive Chair Glenn Gormley; AbbVie EVP and Chief Strategy Officer Henry Gosebruch; Stanford University School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor; Takeda President of R&D Andy Plump; Janssen Global Head of Global Public Health R&D Ruxandra Draghia-Akli; Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne; Roche CMO Levi Garraway; Seagen CEO Clay Siegall; Amgen EVP, Research & Development Dave Reese; among others.

Topics discussed include a regulatory and industry roundtable, expediting research for treatments and cures, accelerating the translation of discoveries, innovation in cell therapy, how M&A spurs innovation, clinical trial diversity, leveraging machine learning and new technologies, R&D collaboration and transformation, among many others.

Profits from the meeting benefit charities including Life Science Cares, The Boston Foundation, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Harvard Medical School, MIT, and others. To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings are invitation-only forums typically held at leading academic institutions. Biopharma CEOs, heads of R&D, academic researchers, and healthcare investors join off-the-record discussions that generate new company ideas and approaches for Longwood Fund and members of the biopharma ecosystem, creating strategic business opportunities to advance the industry and bring important medicines to patients in need.

Longwood Fund

Longwood Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to creating and investing in novel healthcare companies that develop important treatments to help patients while targeting significant value for investors. The Longwood team has a long history of successfully launching and building important life science companies while providing operational leadership and strategic guidance. Collectively, the Partners at Longwood Fund have co-founded 24 companies with over 20 launched or marketed drugs and therapies, as well as over two dozen clinical-stage assets, all focused on helping patients in need. Companies founded by Longwood Fund, or its principals prior to the founding of the Firm, as lead investor and CEO/CBO include Vertex, Acceleron, Momenta, Alnylam, Sirtris, Vor, TScan, Pyxis Oncology, Immunitas, Be Biopharma, ImmuneID, Tome Bio, and Photys. For more information, visit www.longwoodfund.com.

