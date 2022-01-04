One World Lithium Announces Drill Hole Sample Results from Salar Del Diablo Project

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - January 4, 2022 - One World Lithium Inc. OWLI OWLI OWRDF (the "Company" or "OWL") announces that on December 31, 2021, it received Montgomery and Associates Consultores Limitada ("M&A") Report for the Company's 2019 and 2021 four-hole exploration diamond drilling program that was conducted at its Salar del Diablo Exploration Project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico. These results are summarized below.

During 2019, DDH (diamond drill hole) 19-01 reached a total depth of 647 meters. Eighteen groundwater samples were taken at depths of 235 meters, 301 meters, 463 meters, 506 meters and 633 meters and one sample was analysed from each depth.

During 2019, DDH-19-02 reached a total depth of 595 meters two groundwater samples were obtained at a depth of 431 meters; one of these was submitted for laboratory analysis. During 2021, DDH 21-01 reached a total depth of 191 meters but was abandoned as it became unstable. Three groundwater samples were taken at a depth of 183.2 meters and one sample was analysed.

During 2021, DDH-21-04 was drilled to a total depth of 518 meters with four groundwater samples taken at depths of 331 meters and 460 meters and one sample from each depth was analysed.

DDH # TOTAL DEPTH Meters GROUNDWATER Samples DDH 19-01 647 18 DDH 19-02 595 2 DDH 21-01 191 3 DDH 21-04 518 4

Based on the results of chemical analysis for all of the depth-specific samples for each of the four exploration boreholes, it is concluded the basin consists of fresh water and less than 5 ppm (parts per million) lithium.



Click Image To View Full Size

Drilling conditions were challenging as the fine grained and poorly consolidated nature of sediments that were only poorly to moderately cemented resulted in abundant borehole unravelling and "caving" during drilling.

In addition, the Ejidos, or local surface rights owners, threatened to blockade the access road to DDH 21-01. As a result, the Company decided to abandon this location and relocate drilling to 16 kilometers to the north that is the location for DDH 21-04.



Click Image To View Full Size

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

In accordance with a request from the Company, M&A was contracted to oversee and act as the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, to document the results from the late-2019 and 2021 exploration program in Salar del Diablo, near the town of San Felipe in Baja California, Mexico. Drilling and sampling of two exploration boreholes occurred during October through December 2019 in the north part of the OWL exploration concessions, and two occurred during May

and October of 2021 in the south part of the OWL concessions. All drilling was done by Layne de Mexico, Hermosillo, Mexico.

M&A field hydrogeologists were onsite during the period from October 20th to November 8th of 2019, from April 28th to May 19th of 2021, and from September 30th to October 9th of 2021, to coordinate field activities regarding drilling, core characterization, packer sampling methods and protocols, and to select specific depths for groundwater sampling.

One of the objectives for this project was to collect groundwater samples at specific depths using inflatable packers that are able to isolate specific zones of the aquifer where samples could be obtained and attributed to that specific part of the aquifer.

During year 2019, 18 groundwater samples were obtained from borehole SDDDH19-01, at depths of 235 m, 301.6 m, 463.3 m, 506 m, and 633 m. A single sample from each depth was submitted for laboratory analysis. Two samples were obtained at borehole SD-DDHTC19-02 at a depth of 431 m; one of these was submitted for laboratory analysis. During year 2021, three groundwater samples were collected from borehole SD-DDH21-01, at a depth of 183.2 m; one of these was submitted for laboratory analysis. A total of four samples were collected at borehole SD-DDH21-04 at depths of 331 and 460 m; one sample from each depth was submitted for laboratory analysis.

During both the 2019 and 2021 campaigns, groundwater samples were obtained and submitted to ALS Laboratories' Hermosillo office, and then subsequently sent to their lab in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for analyses. Samples were analyzed for common constituents and trace metals, including barium, boron, calcium lithium, magnesium, potassium and sodium. In addition, field parameters of groundwater samples were measured by OWL and M&A field personnel. Field measurements included pH, Resistivity, ORP, Electrical Conductivity, and Temperature; a Myron-L 6P meter was used to measure these parameters. Density of the groundwater was measured using a hydrometer.

All samples were kept in San Felipe under the supervision of the Company's Project Manager, and subsequently transferred by truck from San Felipe to Hermosillo. In Hermosillo, the samples were delivered by the Qualified Person to ALS Global's laboratory for preparation and shipping to Vancouver for analysis.

ALS Global is a worldwide laboratory, with principal offices for North America based in Vancouver, Canada. ALS Global is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory.

Mike Rosko, the Qualified Person for this project, has verified the data disclosed. The Qualified Person's representatives from M&A were present during all drilling and sampling, retained possession of the samples throughout the program, and maintained sample security throughout the project, and

are satisfied that the data resulting from the sampling program is representative of the conditions encountered in drill holes.

The sampling was controlled and verified in the field by the Qualified Person's representatives. The analytical data from the field samples were tested and verified by detailed review of the ALS Global QA/QC data.

Recommendation

Because there is typically a high demand for fresh water in arid desert environments, M&A notes the groundwater in the basin may have considerable value for the region as the Salar del Diablo may have one of the larger freshwater aquifer systems in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

Mike Rosko, SME Registered member and a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Doug Fulcher, President and CEO of OWL, thanked Montgomery and Associates, the operator for conducting an extensive drilling program in arduous drilling conditions to determine the merits of the Salar del Diablo Property.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is focused on a new critical fluid Separation Technology. On a successful proof of concept program, OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers. OWL also remains focused on prospects of merit that may contain lithium carbonate in a brine or other deposition including volcanic sediments. OWL owns a 60% property working interest in the Salar del Diablo Property that is located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com

or call 1-604-564-2017 Extension-3.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of the Property and the new critical separation technology. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL to execute its business plan and raise the required financing; (II) accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity; (III) continued access to its mineral properties; (IV) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular; and (V) advancement in new technologies. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.