First Fertility Adds to Leadership Team With Chief Operating Officer

First Fertility Logo
First Fertility logo
First Fertility, a nationwide fertility company focused on patient experience, announced today that it has hired Karen Flug as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Flug has over 29 years of leadership experience, most recently as Chief Field Operations Officer at Forefront Dermatology and prior to that as COO of Midwest Dental Support Centers.
"Karen brings decades of leadership in finance and operations, and we're thrilled to welcome her to First Fertility," CEO Derek Larkin said. "She has extensive healthcare experience working with multi-divisional companies and achieving operational efficiencies, improved employee engagement, and higher patient satisfaction rates, all of which lead to increased revenue growth. She will be a key member of our leadership team and her experience will be a great asset."
Flug's addition comes at a time of accelerated expansion for First Fertility, and her experience and strategic approach to business operations made her an obvious choice to lead operations for the growing company.
"I look forward to working to build upon First Fertility's approach to patient experience across our growing network of fertility centers," Flug added. "We will continually optimize our business to support its growth while focusing on the needs of patients and partner centers. I am proud to be a part of a team that puts its patients first."
About First Fertility
First Fertility offers comprehensive and customized care for patients to grow their families. The business partners with reproductive endocrinology practices across the United States, investing in and offering strategic opportunities to these Centers of Excellence so that physicians can focus on what matters most: taking care of their patients. Learn more at firstfertility.com.
MEDIA INQUIRIES
Catherine Craig
ccraig@firstfertility.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.