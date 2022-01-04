Pastors Invited to Unite and Strengthen the Churches They Lead With New Resource 'Hope Again: Good News for a Broken World'

NEW ORLEANS - January 4, 2022 - (

A new resource for pastors, churches and small groups is uniting, strengthening and reaching people with the power of hope. Created by Pastor Steve Robinson of Church of the King in New Orleans, Louisiana, "Hope Again: Good News for a Broken World" is a six-week spiritual growth campaign focused on the transforming power of the gospel. Pastors, churches, and individuals from all backgrounds are invited to participate in this spiritual journey, with free resources to unite and strengthen churches globally.

"People are hurting…our world is broken. The challenges of leading ministries are greater than ever before," states Pastor Robinson. "There is only one thing that will unite and strengthen us, and that's the hope only found in the gospel of Jesus Christ."

With sermon transcripts, small group videos and transcripts, personal devotionals, and a small group coaching guide, "Hope Again: Good News for a Broken World" provides everything pastors need to lead their churches in a study through the first eight chapters of the book of Romans. Starting January 15, Robinson will be leading his church through this study with more than 10,000 people participating in 1,000 small groups.

Robinson has two decades of experience with successful spiritual growth campaigns. This new study was written from his inspiration to unite churches, strengthen faith, and bring stability to families, churches and communities.

"I've always been impressed with Steve Robinson's deep theological understanding and insight into the Bible," shares Dino Rizzo, executive director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC). "His new resource, 'Hope Again,' is no exception to this. This amazing guide...provides the keys to overcoming the hopelessness of our broken world. I would recommend every pastor and church utilize this great resource."

Watch a video by Pastor Steve Robinson and download "Hope Again" resources for your church at https://steverobinson.com/hopeagain/.

About Pastor Steve Robinson

Founder and senior pastor Steve Robinson leads Church of the King with a ministry of thousands across six physical locations along the gulf coast, a new campus in Atlanta, an online campus, Hope Today radio and television broadcast. Robinson is a graduate of Tulane University and is completing his Doctorate of Ministry at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida in Spring 2022. Robinson serves on the boards of Equip, a worldwide leadership organization led by John Maxwell, and Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is co-founder of the global prayer movement, Unite714. His passion is to see people far from God reached and discipled into fully devoted followers of Christ. https://steverobinson.com/

