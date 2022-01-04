Memory Packaging Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 07:32:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- Memory Packaging Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Memory Packaging Market was valued at USD 23.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 32.43 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%, over the forecast period (2021 - 2026).



The recent COVID-19 outbreak is expected to create significant imbalances in the supply chain of the market studied, as Asia-Pacific, particularly China, is one of the major influencers of the market studied. Also, many of the local governments in the Asia-Pacific have invested in the semiconductor industry in a long run program, hence, expected to regain market growth. For instance, the Chinese government raised around USD 23 to 30 billion funds, to pay for the second phase of its National IC Investment Fund 2030. Owing to the uncertainty in the recovery time of the market from the pandemic, economic impacts on several parts of the world are further expected to provide significant challenges to the growth of the semiconductor market, directly affecting the availability of critical raw materials required for advanced memory packaging market globally.





Memory devices employed a broad range of the packaging technology that include flip-chip, lead-frame, wire-bond, through-silicon via (TSV). With the decrease in dimensions and increase in the chip functionality, a higher number of the electrical connections have to be made to the external circuit.

This has also led to development in packaging technologies. Flip-chip, TSV, and wafer-level chip-scale Packaging (WLCSP) are promising technologies to satisfy wider bandwidth, faster speed, and smaller/thinner package. Comprehensible program adjustments, low engineering costs, and easy changeovers are fueling the demand for the wire-bond memory packaging platform.

Additionally, due to changes in the package design, the wire-bond memory packaging platform continues to be used as the most preferred interconnection platform because of its flexibility, reliability, and low-cost. Flip-chip began making inroads in the DRAM memory packaging in 2016 and was expected to grow due to its increased adoption in the DRAM PC/server, fueled by high bandwidth requirements.

Spurred on by high bandwidth and memory chips' low latency demands for high-performance computing in numerous applications, through-silicon via (TSV), is being employed in high bandwidth memory devices.





Key Market Trends



DRAM is Estimated to Hold Significant Share





The market studied is witnessing demand from mobile and the computing (mainly servers). On average, the DRAM memory capacity per smartphone is anticipated to rise more than threefold to reach around 6GB by 2022.

Recently, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, one of the dominant players in the market studied, announced the mass production of the new memory package aimed at high-end smartphones, which may save space by putting DRAM and eMMC together.

For mobile applications, memory packaging is expected to remain on the wire-bond platform mostly. However, it will soon begin moving toward the multi-chip package (ePoP) for high-end smartphones. With the improvement in enterprise architecture and cloud computing, the computing DRAM packaging is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Samsung's HBM2 technology consists of eight 8Gbit DRAM dies, which are stacked and connected using 5,000 TSVs. Recently, the company also launched a new HBM version that stacks 12 DRAM dies, which are connected using 60,000 TSVs and are ideal for data-intensive applications, such as AI and HPC.

DRAM memory capacity per smartphone has risen with new devices offering a minimum of 4 Gb space which is expected to reach a minimum of 6 GB to 8 GB of space by 2020, while NAND capacity per smartphone has increased reaching more than 64 GB now and are expected to become reach over 150 GB by 2020. For servers, DRAM capacity per unit is projected to increase to approximately 1 TB by 2020 and NAND capacity for each SSD for the enterprise market are expected to reach more than 5 TB in capacity by the end of the forecast period



Automotive Industry to Hold Significant Share





The automotive market, which uses the low density (low-MB) memory, might observe an increase in the acceptance of DRAM memory, led by the growing trend of autonomous driving and in-vehicle infotainment. NOR Flash memory packaging market is also expected to grow due to its application in new areas, such as touch display driver ICs, AMOLED display, and industrial IoTs.

As part of the growth strategy, numerous OSAT players are entering into strategic alliances with memory chip manufacturers, and regional players are partnering with global technology providers to increase their reach in the market.

Manufacturers operating in the market are expanding their production facilities. For instance, SK Hynix Inc. is expanding its semiconductor packaging and inspection facility capacity in South Korea. Such developments are expected to help create increased opportunity for the existing players and cut competitors edge in the market studied.

The innovations being introduced in the packaging technology are associated with the growth in functional density of large system-on-chip (SoC) solutions. However, harsh reliability requirements in the automotive environment and changing landscape of the OSATs industry is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market studied over the forecast period.

In recent times, there has been growth in the use of Si-based sensor technology for a variety of applications, including biometric sensors, CMOS image sensors, and MEMS sensors, such as accelerometers. Increasingly, and sensor devices are being integrated into portable devices, like handsets and PDAs. In these applications, small-size, low-cost, and ease-of-integration are essential to incorporate this sensor technology successfully.

Generally, OEMs prefer a plug-and-play module or complete subsystem, which is also a factor that is helping the memory chip market, and in turn, driving the demand for the memory packaging for enhanced technological applications.





Competitive Landscape



The memory packaging market is moderately competitive. With the rising prices of DRAM memory, vendors operating in the memory packaging market are increasingly spending on the development of 3D NAND. According to an article published by SK Hynix Inc., companies can no longer keep up with 3D NAND demand and are required to expand their manufacturing capacity. Also, many of the companies are expanding their manufacturing units in order to meet the growing demand. Overall the market might move towards highly competitive during the forecast period due to all the above factors.

