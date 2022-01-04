Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 07:26:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Electronics Manufacturing Services Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Electronics Manufacturing Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).



The COVID-19 outbreak has had an enormous impact on the global and national economies. Many end-user industries have been affected, including those in electronics manufacturing. As per data from the March 2020 survey by IPC, 40% of the global electronics manufacturers and suppliers surveyed stated they believed that consumer electronics were expected to be the most impacted industry owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. A further 24% of respondents claimed they expected industrial electronics to be most impacted, with 19% suggesting that the automotive electronics segment would be the hardest hit.​





The companies seeking to lower their inventory, facilities, and equipment as part of their manufacturing activities, and shifting the focus of their capital investments toward sales and marketing, and R&D have increased the demand for outsourcing to third-party manufacturing service providers.

With the advent of miniaturization and adoption of emerging technologies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and enhanced communication posed by 5G, the electronic component design and assembly have been revolutionized. For instance, the communication base stations for 5G developed a superior antenna technology, such as MIMO, leading to a rise in the number and performance of radiating elements.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114747



Additionally, when a manufacturer's existing capacity reaches optimum utilization, they tend to resort to outsourcing to fuel their expansion goals. Usually, while expanding geographically, the incapability to acquire assets for another manufacturing facility leads such manufacturers to resort to EMS providers. For instance, recently, Rohde & Schwarz required an additional production capacity to continue its growth resorted to outsourcing the operations. It chose Benchmark's capabilities to solve complex technical challenges, coupled with extensive supply chain capabilities.

Furthermore, the rising government initiatives in several geographies are driving the growth of the market studied. For instance, in August 2020, with a total of 22 companies filing their application under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the Government OI to boost electronics manufacturing in India. The scheme will bring additional investment in electronics manufacturing to the tune of INR 110 billion, according to the government estimates. The total cost of the scheme is expected to be INR 409.95 billion, which includes an incentive outlay of approximately INR 409.51 billion and administrative expenses to the tune of INR 440 million.​





Key Market Trends



Electronics Design and Engineering Service is Expected to Adopt EMS Significantly





With the advent of different electronics design tools, such as computer-aided engineering, IC physical design, and verification, the design process got much smarter than earlier. Electronics design tools offer several advantages, such as reduced design time and limited errors, owing to which, it has gained popularity. The adoption of EDA tools has increased over the years, across various fields, such as automobile and aerospace. However, one of EDA's shortcomings lies in its inability to obtain insights from previous designs.

With the increased need for chip manufacturers to produce complex chips in huge quantities for consumer electronic devices and other applications, electronics design companies are likely to invest in machine learning for EDA toolsets. In the semiconductor industry, machine learning (ML) enables modeling and simulation to provide unprecedented levels of insight. As a result, engineers can expect greater accuracy and efficiency from design tools and shift toward broader automation.

This ability that EDA tools get from ML encourages electronic device manufacturers to adopt EDA tools. The machine learning capabilities in the EDA toolsets pave the way for the emergence of new and innovative designs and chips from more companies, thereby driving the adoption of EDA tools across industries.

In February 2020, Silicon Integration Initiative launched a special interest group focusing on the growing needs and opportunities in AI and ML for EDA. The group will be identifying current solutions and technology gaps in AI and ML strategies for EDA digital design.



Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114747



Asia Pacific Witnessed to Cater Significant Share





The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. China is one of the important markets for EMS in the world, owing to its strong position in the consumer electronics, semiconductor, and other telecommunications devices and equipment manufacturing industries.

Additionally, rising costs and previous trade tensions compelled Taiwan's Pegatron to diversify production to countries, such as Vietnam and Indonesia. Such uncertainty due to trade tension led many companies in Asia to readjust investments and shift their manufacturing bases to avoid tariffs.

Furthermore, the rising government initiatives in several geographies are driving the growth of the market studied. For instance, in August 2020, with a total of 22 companies filing their application under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the Government OI to boost electronics manufacturing in India. The scheme will bring additional investment in electronics manufacturing to the tune of INR 110 billion, according to the government estimates. The total cost of the scheme is expected to be INR 409.95 billion, which includes an incentive outlay of approximately INR 409.51 billion and administrative expenses to the tune of INR 440 million.

On the other hand, in Japan, the country's focus toward upgrading telecommunication and navigation equipment is also developing opportunities for the vendors in the market studied. The government-owned orbiting robotic spy platforms and developments in radar and optical imaging variants are increasingly leading to the growth of the market studied.

Further, according to the Electronic Industries Association Of India (Elcina), the electronic contract manufacturing sector in the country is anticipated to grow by more than six-fold to around USD 152 billion by 2025. The country has also set a target of around USD 100 billion exports of mobiles alone by 2025, which was made possible with the support of the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Also, expansion in Asian countries by the players are catering to the market growth. In March 2020, Sanmina Corporation announced the expansion of its facility in Thailand. The facility is likely to have advanced custom packaging and assembly capabilities to manufacture advanced optical, high speed, and radio frequency (RF) microelectronic assemblies and products. This expansion further supports rapid growth for new technology products across the networking, 5G, data center, automotive/LIDAR, and aerospace and defensemarkets.





Competitive Landscape



The electronics manufacturing services market is moving toward fragmentation, owing to the increased adoption of these services across the industries and the presence of several market players globally. The market players are viewing product developments and innovations as a lucrative path for market expansion.





November 2020 - SyrmaTechnology, which is a provider of electronics design and manufacturing services for the global and domestic OEMs, announced a merger with the Gurgaon-based SGS Tekniks in a cash and stock deal. Syrmaprimarily designs and makes power electronics, RFID tech, and turnkey manufacturing services along with custom magnetics, and also delivers IoTproducts for the automotive, industrial, computing, medical, power, and telecom companies.

Request For Full Report >> Electronics Manufacturing Services Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application appeared first on Comserveonline.