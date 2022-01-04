Smart Pole Market Report and Future Opportunity Assessment

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 07:26:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart Pole Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The smart pole market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Smart pole is a fully integrated lighting system that connects information and communication technology between multiple parties, such as municipalities, private entities, law enforcement, transportation grids, hospitals, schools, and libraries, using real-time systems, data, and sensors. The smart pole facilitates the cities with intelligent city management, people flow detection, car exhaust detection, emergency rescue, intelligent schooling and hospitals, and bus monitoring.



With the recent outbreak of COVID 19, the various government of developed and developing countries are facing the slow growth of infrastructure and construction projects, which is affecting the growth of the smart pole market. According to NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd (NHIDCL), the impact of COVID-19 resulted in the ban of construction activity, along with a shortage of laborers and construction workers, who are moving back to their villages. In India, across 45 smart cities were transformed overnight into the nerve center for operations to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, further holding the work related to the new development, including smart poles.





The growing urbanization and the need to manage infrastructure and assets are prompting countries across the world to invest in smart city projects. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the worldwide spending on smart city developments is expected to reach USD 34.35 billion by 2020.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114743



Thus, the rising infrastructure for smart city projects, coupled with Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, to monitor city infrastructures, manage traffic flows and parking to water and air quality, drives the smart pole market. For instance, in February 2019, the Union Government of India decided to erect smart poles in all Smart Cities in India. The smart pole will be integrated with smart LED lighting systems, CCTV cameras, and connected to the command control center of police, digital billboards, and environmental sensors, providing information pertaining to temperature, pollution levels, WiFi router, etc.

Further, the increasing urbanization and rising use of the personal and public vehicle makes the city traffic- congested and pushing the various city's municipality or corporation for better traffic management around the cities. Also, traffic congestion is one of the specific cited reasons for the poor quality of life in cities. Thus, to reduce the traffic jams and prevent accidents, smart poles are gaining traction in the cities, as they can provide the traffic management with the following attributes: traffic monitoring, traffic guidance, vehicle monitoring, and parking guidance.

Further, the rising environmental issues in urban areas, such as air quality management, need to be addressed. According to WHO, seven million people die every year from illnesses related to poor air quality and air pollution. Thus, the smart pole is playing an important role in solving the problem of urban air pollution, as it can monitor several environmental factors, such as fine particulate matter concentration, temperature, and humidity, to provide a complete picture of an area's overall air quality. Also, environmental information can be displayed on smart poles to help citizens limit their exposure to air pollution, and city planners can use the gathered data to support decisions that might improve urban air quality conditions.

Smart pole technology is also supporting and improving the IoT services across the City with its wireless networking capabilities. For instance, in May 2020, Signify announced the launch of its BrightSites smart pole technology, which utilizes the ubiquity of a city's existing streetlight infrastructure to deliver major wireless connections, such as 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, LoRa, and Sigfox.





Key Market Trends



Growing Initiative by Various Government for Smart Cities





Various governments across the world are implementing the smart pole solution to fuel their smart city development. For instance, in August 2019, in India, the City of Bhopal launched first of its kind public, private partnership (PPP)-based smart poles and the intelligent streetlights project in India under the Smart Cities Mission. It planned to install 400 poles in the city to cover the entire city area.

Further, to augment the Smart City Mission, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) installed 55 energy-saving smart poles in the Connaught place in Delhi. The poles boast of air sensors, energy-saving LED lighting, and WiFi connectivity. Lights of these poles can automatically be dimmed for saving energy during non-peak traffic hours.

The lifetime of LED bulbs is four to forty times longer than conventional bulbs, which provides maintenance savings. Even simple maintenance changes usually require the use of a bucket truck or hydraulic lift. Even if SmartPoles will descend, it does not require a bucket truck. The reduced maintenance required based on lifespan alone makes LED pole lights a good solution for every municipality.

Further, LED penetration at a global level is still below 15%, with significant differences among countries, such as Japan and Canada showed higher LED penetration rates. Even within the same countries, LED penetration is quite different, as some big cities have already reached 100 percent (such as Milan and New York). This states the rate of development of infrastructure and further signifies the rate of growth of the smart poles market.

The influence of intelligent streetlights is spreading in various countries. In India, the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) has been at the center of the government's urban rejuvenation agenda. In August 2019, Bhopal launched first of its kind public, private partnership (PPP) based smart poles and intelligent street lights project in India under the Smart Cities Mission. Further, It is planned for 400 poles to be installed in the city to cover the entire city area and in parallel to this 20000 LED street lights to be installed, which will replace the conventional street lighting, such as sodium lamps and mercury lamps.

Further, San Diego (second largest in the US state of California) is seeing volume power savings of around USD 70,000 a month following the refitting of 4,792 of its poles with power-sparing LED fixtures (using networked sensors and dedicated software to increase energy efficiency) in place of outdated legacy equipment in 2019. Also, the next project is aimed to start in April 2020, with completion scheduled for Spring 2021, which will add a further 3,800 light fixtures and 1,000 smart nodes.

Further, a city, such as Philadelphia, United States, aims to reduce the city's carbon footprint and to shrink the government's single largest energy expense. The city spends USD 15 million a year on streetlights. In August 2019, the city's Energy Office was preparing to issue a call for vendors who can convert all 100,000 city poles to LEDs in two to three years, which provides 40% reduction in cost and cost around USD 50 million to USD 80 million aiming to fully convert it into smart poles.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114743





Asia-Pacific Holds a Significant Market Growth





Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the significant markets for smart pole, due to the increasing government initiatives in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, toward smart city technology.

According to the "Smart Cities: Shifting Asia" report by UBS, the APAC will account for 40% of the global addressable market growth for smart city projects, or USD 800 billion, by 2025. Asian governments are investing in smart city initiatives and partnering with the private sector. For instance, China invested CNY 500 billion in China's National Smart City Program, and there were 500 smart cities in various stages of development, leveraging Big Data, cloud computing, IoT, and other smart systems. ​Thus, a significant development in smart city projects is augmenting the growth of the region's smart pole market.

In April 2020, China Telecom Shenzhen and Huawei took the lead in achieving the global ultra-large-scale 3D networking that involves macro and pole base stations in China. Lightweight 5G Book RRUs enable quick 5G deployment in residential areas using walls, lamp poles, monitoring poles, and electricity poles as sites. This offers a quick solution to achieving rapid deployment, helping eliminate coverage holes and offload network traffic.

Additionally, growing smart city projects in India are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market in the region. For instance, according to a report released by the Minister of Urban and Housing Affairs, 148 projects were completed until January 2018, under India's Smart Cities Mission. Moreover, 407 projects started work and another 237 projects were in the tendering stage.

In November 2019, Belagavi Smart City Ltd commenced the installation of the Intelligent Smart poles at as many as 9 locations in the city. These poles have huge LED screens installed, which will be sharing live updates about traffic and some other announcements. Also, the poles will have environmental sensors to monitor air quality, temperature, humidity, and other nine levels, with WiFi hotspot services for the city, which can be operated from this pole.

Further, in February 2020, the Dehradun Smart City Limited (DSCL) collaborated with a private firm to install 70 ground-based telecom sites (smart towers), 60 smart poles, and laying of the 100-kilometer underground fiber network. The smart poles will be equipped with WiFi access points, smart lighting solutions (LED lights consuming lesser energy), and CCTV cameras (for video surveillance). All these projects will be carried out under a PPP model.

The smart hybrid pole solution is conducive to EV charging and the efficient application of renewable. In 2020, 435 thousand charging points are expected to be built in Beijing to satisfy the requirement for 600 thousand EV. For reducing expenses, street-lighting pole with the EV charging system is being preferred. This factor inhibits the growth of the market.





Competitive Landscape



The smart pole market is highly competitive and consists of several major and minor players. With smart pole integration applications, many of the companies are increasing their market presence through product and software offerings, further catering intense rivalry in the market. Key players are Signify Holding BV and Iram Technologies Pvt. Ltd, among others. Recent developments in the market are:





June 2020 - Tokyo Metropolitan Government signed an agreement with Sumitomo Corporation to trial multi-functional 5G ‘smart poles'. NEC, which is part of the Sumitomo Corporation general trading group, will install two types of smart pole in the Nishi-shinjuku area of Tokyo. This is in line with the Tokyo Data Highway Basic Strategy, which was formulated in August 2019 and prioritises the construction of an ultra-high-speed mobile internet network in Tokyo.

March 2020 - Signify announced the completion of the acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton for USD 1.5 billion. With this acquisition, the company planned to focus on innovation of connected lightings and systems. This is estimated to drive the revenue growth of the company in the North American market, with an aimed increase in professional revenues from 42% to 53%.

Request For Full Report >> Smart Pole Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Smart Pole Market Report and Future Opportunity Assessment appeared first on Comserveonline.