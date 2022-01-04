Wire and Cable Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 07:27:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- Wire and Cable Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The wire and cable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).



The demand for wire and cables across the globe weakened due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The largest concentration of the fiber optics supply chain can be found in Wuhan, home to Fiberhome, YOFC, and Accelink, among other companies, which together comprise 25% of the global optical fiber production capacity. During the initial phase of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand was usually weak, but production usually continues at reduced levels. ​





There are increasing reserves in smart grid technology, growing renewable energy production, and government initiatives for upgrading the transmission and distribution systems responsible for the proliferation of the market. Also, in the past few years, cloud and content providers attempted to attract more users and offer reliable bandwidth-intensive services, thus, increasing the popularity of submarine infrastructure. The number of new submarine cables grew by 50% in 2019, as compared to 2018, and is expected to grow more post-pandemic (source: TeleGeography's submarine cable map). The lifetime for a submarine cable is expected to be about 25 years.​

Further, according to TeleGeography's submarine cable map, submarine cables act as the primary backbone of the internet. There are about 350 submarine cables spanning around 1.2 million kilometers connecting very close to 100 countries. According to SubmarineNetworks.com, the trend of submarine cables is transforming rapidly, with data compiled by Telegeography indicating USD 8 billion investments lined up in 2019-21.

Moreover, Fiber deep is one such trend that is expected to become a large part of the next generation of cable. Here, the MSOs (Multiple System Operators) have the capability to push fiber ever closer to customers to provide them with better service. In addition to adopting virtualization technologies and pursuing strategies like Headends Re-Architected as a Data Center (HERD), an adaptation of the telco Central Office Re-Architected as a Data Center (CORD) initiative for the MSO market, are reflective of cable MSOs trying to simplify operations by driving digital technologies closer to subscribers.

Cables manufacturing companies are also increasing fire-resistant cable production capacities to keep pace with the growing demand for these products from the construction industry. Fire-resistant cables are designed for limiting the propagation of flames. They have a sheet to limit the smoke and other toxic gases released, and such cables are designed for wiring in large residential, commercial buildings, and manufacturing units. Major companies offering fire-resistant cables include Prysmian Group, Nexans, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., Cavicel, Cleveland Cable, and others.





Key Market Trends



Power Infrastructure is Expected to Witness Significant Growth





The power sector is considered to be a significant adopter of wires and cables, contributing immensely to the growth of the market. This is evident due to the new upcoming power projects being initiated by the governments in various regions to meet the electricity requirement. ​

According to the World Nuclear Association, annual electricity demand is projected to increase to 5000 TWh in the United States in 2030, due to the country's nuclear reactors producing 807 billion kWh in 2018. Therefore the government also announced its plans to construct two reactors by the end of the year 2021. ​

Moreover, power companies are starting to utilize fiber-optics in their communication systems. Most of the power utilities already have fiber-optic communication systems in use for monitoring their power grid systems. Utilities with fiber-optic networks establish a robust smart grid by improving the chatter between smart devices and power providers. Some utilities are, therefore, beginning to explore fiber's potential. ​

Ontario-based energy startup Hyperion Inc. partnered with Missouri University of Science and Technology and Ameren to extend research and development into fiber optic cables that can detect temperature along power lines and within transformers. The goal is to improve the delivery and reliability of power.​

Also, The Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project in India is a collaborative initiative of the state's power utility Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd. The fiber-optic network project is expected to help the country's IT industry and open the major opportunities in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and startups.​

Further, there are many policies and government schemes taken by the government of India, which are promoting the power sector in the country. Some of the initiatives are Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), which have given the market a significant boost. The government has also envisaged the electrification of all villages under DDUGJY. ​





North America to Witness Significant Market Share





The United States under North America is expected to witness significant growth in the wire and cable market due to the increasing developments in the wire and cable industry. The substantial growth can be primarily attributed to the increase in renewable energy generation is expected to influence electricity trade in the region. ​

There are significant investments in the construction of high-capacity transmission lines in the country, which will significantly drive the market over the forecast period. Several sub-national governments in the United States are gaining a significant position in renewable energy and energy efficiency ingenuities. ​

Various emerging states within the US are also increasing investments in various renewable energy technologies. Due to this strategy, the states have emerged as renewable energy leaders. Recently, in 2019, Energy Information Administration (EIA) anticipated that the share of total electricity generation in the United States produced by all renewables except hydropower would reach 13% of total production in 2020 as compared to 10% in 2018. ​

Fiber now passes through 39 million households in the United States (1.6 million of them have multiple fiber passing) and connects 18.6 million homes, up by 17% as compared to 2017. The country is already on a pace to see FTTH available to 50% of households by 2025. (source: Fiber Broadband Association).​

The association also claims that FTTH could be available to 90% of the US homes by 2029 if the spending on FTTH deployment is increased by USD 70 billion over the next ten years. The rural areas are much more likely to lack FTTH than urban areas, owing to higher deployment costs in rural areas.​

Moreover, there are various steps taken by the government in the country to encourage the implementation of the smart grid. For instance, the New York state government invested significantly in the innovation of smart energy technologies through NYSERDA. ​

Further, companies in the country are launching cables with innovations. For instance, in 2019, Belden Inc. announced the launch of new Digital Electricity Cables, designed in combination with VoltServer. These cables are offered in hybrid copper/fiber and copper versions to transfer power and data over a long distance. ​



Competitive Landscape



The competitive rivalry in the wire and cable industry is high owing to the presence of some key players such as Finolex, Belden, Prysmian, amongst others. Through research and development, these players have been able to innovate the offerings that have enabled them to achieve a competitive advantage. Strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions these players have achieved a stronger foothold over the market.





March 2020 - Nexans donates wires and cables valued at RMB 1.08 million to support the city of Suzhou to improve public health service joining the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Nexans China realized the importance of disease prevention and public health service to local inhabitants and made the decision to donate.

January 2020 - TE Connectivity's SPEC 55 Low Fluoride (LF) announced that they now offer a wire insulation system that can be used to mitigate the concern for corrosion of components due to outgassing, in confined areas. The company's fluoride off-gassing values typically run in the single digits, which is vital to Space, Launch, and Missile Platform customers. ​

