All Flash Array Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis

The Global All-Flash Array Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.



The increase in data generated by the enterprise, coupled with the growing adoption of cloud technology, is expected to drive the market. Moreover, with big data and analytics, the data access and processing patterns demand a higher storage performance, along with increased concurrency (Big Data aggravates the data mobility issues).





The adoption of flash storage is highly dependent on its benefits, such as power consumption, increasing performance, and ease of maintenance, which have been boosting the adoption rate. In addition, mission-critical applications, including real-time analytics and demanding database systems, can be performed easily with flash storage systems.

SCMs are likely to be deployed as a caching layer for an all-flash array. These new developments are expected to provide optimized workload performance while lowering storage costs.

Furthermore, advancements such as Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) have aided in the growth of the enterprise all-flash storage industry, allowing for quicker performance and higher density than conventional protocols.

Regions like India expect positive growth for enterprise flash storage from healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications verticals across 2021. India's growth is primarily due to innovation accelerated by IoT, AI, and big data. Organizations are looking forward to automation technologies and consumption-based pricing.

The SSD suppliers with factories, third-party assemblers, or source materials in Wuhan witnessed an impact from the covid- outbreak. The factories were running at significantly low utilization attributable to laborers' slow return amidst the virus-based restrictions. As a result, factories had experienced shortages of materials as their current inventories were depleted.





Key Market Trends



BFSI is Expected to Hold Significant Share





Financial services firms are witnessing challenges concerning rapid changes arising from transformation to become truly digital businesses. Retail and investment banking, insurance companies, and brokerages have been serving customers who demand higher service levels through mobile and application interfaces. This raises the need for speed and reducing read/write times. Also, with the demand for offering an improved performance (IOPS), low latency, and higher availability across new business services, the sector has fueled the adoption for all-flash arrays.

For instance, Huawei's OceanStor Dorado series of AI-powered all-flash arrays are specifically designed to cater to the financial industry. The offering includes a set of unique technologies that deliver the superior IOPs speeds and lowest latency numbers in such domains.

Huawei's offered its OceanStor Dorado to Bank V, an existing data center architecture featuring, 400,000 IOPS at one millisecond of latency despite the data centers being separated by a 40km distance. Post-deployment, Bank V experienced a stable performance across critical areas, such as frequent creation of snapshots, switching services between active-active storage systems, reconstruction of data following disk failure, and during de-duplication and compression.

Furthermore, NBK integrated Dell EMC's non-disruptive migration (NDM) technology with the storage solutions designed to build data mobility between storage systems for hosted applications.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Market Share





Multiple product launches suggest that North America holds a significant share of the market. Moreover, the United States acts as headquarters for other prominent players in the market such as Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Net App Inc., etc. Adopting the all-flash array enhances the growth of this region, fueled by increased expenditures in big data and related applications

Owing to the presence of the highest number of data centers, booming healthcare, information technology, BFSI, retail, and media industries the region holds a significant share of the all-flash array market. According to cloud scene, the number of data centers from both the US and Canada is 2,646 which is the highest in the world. This is expected to drive the demand for the all-flash array market.

North America spends a significant amount on IT infrastructure, owing to the presence of prominent information technology industry and key vendors' presence. The region is home to a thriving BFSI industry where organizations are ready to spend on IT infrastructure to cater to the needs of their customers.

The region also accounts for a prominent share of global spending on cloud solutions. According to Tata Communications, the US spending on cloud security solutions is expected to reach USD 1,928 million by 2021.

Amidst the covid-19 outbreak, OpenVault, a United States-based broadband company, suggested that the broadband consumption for March 2020 reached 400 GB per subscriber, registering an increase of 11% in comparison to a monthly record of 361 GB. In addition, the company also projects a new coronavirus-influenced run rate of 460 GB per subscriber per month for the next few months. Such increased use of internet connections indicates a greater utilization of private and public cloud services in the connected data center environment. This is also suggestive of growth potential across data center infrastructure in order to meet increased demand.





Competitive Landscape



The All Flash Array Market is moderately competitive, with a considerable number of regional and global players. The innovation drives the market in the product offerings, and each vendor is investing in innovation. Key players include Dell Technologies, Westren Digital Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp Inc., and IBM Corporation.





March 2021- Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced new computing solutions based on AMD EPYC processors. The company has set 19 global records for workload optimization with the AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processor, including leadership positions in virtualization, energy efficiency, database analytic workloads, and Java applications.

May 2020 - Dell launched midrange all-flash enterprise storage arrays. The PowerStore featured seven times faster and three times lower latency than previous Dell EMC midrange storage arrays. It was designed explicitly with the faster NVMe (non -volatile memory express) protocol and supported storage -class memory through Intel Optane solid-state drives. With this launch, Dell improved the data reduction ratio from 3:1 to 4:1.

February 2020 - IBM announced that its non-mainframe storage array solutions would be marketed under the FlashSystem brand, with product configurations ranging from three drives to multiple petabytes in a single system and hybrid/multi-cloud connection.

