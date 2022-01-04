China Solid State Drive Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 07:26:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- China Solid State Drive Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Chinese Solid State Drive Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). Solid-state drives use flash memory chips for storing information. SSD is made of several memory chips installed on a circuit board. Production of China-based NAND vendors was not severely affected by the outbreak of novel COVID-19. This is because the plants are highly automated, have relatively low demands for the workforce, and the operators also stocked up with raw materials.





The primary factor driving the market growth is falling prices of the SSDs and overall erosion of the cost of saving data. Also, there is a high activity from the semiconductor fabrication facilities in the country. Several multinational memory manufacturers are investing huge sums, especially augmented by several government initiatives, such as Made in China 2025. By 2030 the country aims to reach USD 305 billion in semiconductor output and meet approximately 80% of the domestic demand for semiconductors. These factors are expected to foster growth in the regional market.

The demand for SSD has been rapidly increasing, along with the growing number of cloud platforms, from the traditional corporate private and new public clouds to personal clouds in homes. The commonly used SSD interfaces include Serial ATA (SATA), PCI Express (PCIe), and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS). Enhanced features, such as high speed and quick data access, boost the adoption of PCIe SSDs for cloud computing.

Strong government backing and increasing private sector investment are behind the country's cloud computing industry's growth. Recently Alibaba Cloud grew by 54% in Q4 2020 to account for 6% of the total market. It remained the leading cloud service provider in the Asia-Pacific region, including China.

China is both a huge market for the IoT and a major supplier of component technologies. By 2020, it was expected that there would be 200 billion IoT-connected components and devices globally, of which 95 % would be manufactured in China, according to Axa Insurance. Therefore, with the growth in Big Data brought about by IoT devices and enterprise applications, the importance of faster storage has become the utmost.





Key Market Trends



Increased Adoption in Data Centers Expected to Boost the Market Growth





The increasing demand for memory devices, buoyed by the requirement of data centers for memory, is expected to drive the demand for SSDs. According to Cloudscene, China had approximately 50 internet users per 100 in 2020, and the connectivity ecosystem comprises 85 colocation data centers, 62 cloud service providers, and one network fabric.

The growth in the Chinese data center market is expected to be bolstered by supportive government initiatives and international investments. The government push for AI in security and intelligence use further strengthens the demand for SSDs in the country.

For instance, Apple has started constructing its first Chinese data center to expand its services in China. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2020 and responds to new Chinese data laws that demand the citizens' data to be hosted on Chinese soil. Thus these factors are expected to bolster the demand for SSDs in the country.



Enterprise SSDs Expected to Grow Significantly





The enterprise SSD is being widely used in high-performance computing and data-center servers. A large number of enterprise applications need constant uptime, high-performance storage devices, high reliability, and power efficiency. SSDs fulfill all these requirements in an enterprise.

SSDs in enterprises store data persistently or cache data in non-volatile semiconductor memory temporarily, and are intended for use in servers, storage systems, and direct-attached storage (DAS) devices.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) use MLC SSD, which contains not only a longer life span than TLC SSD but also a relatively friendlier price than SLC SSD. Owing to its higher capacity and lower cost, users of TLC SSD are general customers in the market.

In February 2020, KIOXIA America, Inc., which was formerly known as Toshiba Memory America, Inc. introduced its lineup of CM6 and CD6 Series PCIe 4.0 NVM Express (NVMe) enterprise and data center solid-state drives (SSDs).





Competitive Landscape



The Chinese Solid State Drive Market is moderately consolidated due to a few major vendors based in the country. As the entry barriers in the market are high, the entry of new players is difficult. The existing market players view product developments and innovations as a lucrative path toward expansion of market share.





April 2020 - Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. Ltd (YMTC) announced that it's 128-layer 1.33Tb QLC 3D NAND flash memory chip, X2-6070, passed sample verification on the SSD platform through co-working with multiple controller partners. Accompanying this release, YMTC introduced a 128-layer 512Gb TLC (3 bit/cell) chip, X2-9060, to meet diversified application requirements.

April 2020 - Chinese firm Hikvision launched its T100F portable SSD in the Chinese market. This SDD comes with biometric security and an embedded fingerprint sensor into the metal casing of the SSD.

