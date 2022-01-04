Let's Talk Interactive Awarded Telehealth Services Agreement with Conductiv

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - January 4, 2022 - (

Let's Talk Interactive, a leading provider of whole telehealth solutions, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for telehealth services with Conductiv Contracts. Effective Dec. 15, 2021, the new agreement allows Conductiv Contracts members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Conductiv Contracts for telehealth hardware, software, HIPAA-compliant web development, and provider network services.

"Let's Talk Interactive is thrilled to announce our newly penned agreement with Conductiv," said Arthur Cooksey, CEO and founder of Let's Talk Interactive. "As the need for telehealth services continues to expand, LTI is well-positioned to provide Conductiv members with a suite of telehealth solutions that can be customized to meet their specific needs."

Mainstream adoption of telemedicine is exploding. A recent Arizton report shows the U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 28% between 2021-2026 as favorable private and public reimbursement coverage and widespread smartphone and internet connectivity act as key growth factors. Additionally, shortages of physicians, the rise of geriatric and medically underserved (such as rural) populations, the cost-benefit, and advancements in technology continue to drive growth.

Conductiv is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 million in contract savings.

About Let's Talk Interactive

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

