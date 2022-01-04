Tiidal Gaming Announces Tom Hearne as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran technology executive and former CFO of theScore and OpenText joins Tiidal Gaming
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. TIDL ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that, effective today, Tom Hearne has joined the Company as its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and member of the board of directors (the "Board").
Mr. Hearne has extensive experience as a senior executive having scaled publicly traded technology companies including in his roles as past Chief Financial Officer of theScore (acquired by Penn National Gaming for $2B), OpenText ($16B market cap), and Sportech (London Stock Exchange listed). Over the course of his career, Tom has on multiple occasions lead companies through their rapid growth stage from startup revenues through $100MM run rates and has been an instrumental part in numerous financings raising in excess of $500MM.
Mr. Hearne joins Tiidal Gaming as CEO at a pivotal time in the Company's history as it focuses on rapid growth and commercialization of its Sportsflare market-leading technology products, including Betbuilder, Esports Odds, and Bet-on-Yourself, and Lazarus' media and competitive esports offerings. Building on this existing foundation, Tom will look to increase efficiencies of existing business lines, expand the Company's presence in the burgeoning esports sector, and implement a growth strategy that includes organic growth and strategic M&A.
"I am excited to be joining Tiidal and look forward to working closely with Charlie, Max, and the Board to deliver on core objectives and maximize the potential of the Company's media and technology opportunities," remarked Tom Hearne, CEO and Director of Tiidal Gaming. "There is a generational opportunity at the intersection of the major secular trends of gaming, media, and betting to build engaging experiences for the next generation of fan and consumer. I believe that Tiidal is uniquely positioned to be a leader in this revolution through its proprietary technology, significant viewership and brand following, and a Board and advisors of industry leaders across technology, media and sports and entertainment."
Charlie Watson, recently appointed Chief Gaming Officer of Tiidal Gaming, commented, "We set out to build a scalable leader when we formed Tiidal with the mandate to own and operate strategic assets across the gaming and esports ecosystems. Tom brings the perfect blend of technology, media and capital markets experience, and I sincerely believe that we, our Company and shareholders, will benefit from his leadership in our next phase of growth."
Investor Conference Call
Mr. Hearne will host an investor call on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (EST) to discuss Tiidal Gaming's overall strategy and vision for the future.
Please click the link to register:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sfr3mrc4TVWQBSXHnQlqBg.
A recording of the webcast will be made available on Tiidal Gaming's website:
https://tiidal.gg/.
In connection with the entering into of Mr. Hearne's employment agreement and option grants to certain employees, directors and consultants, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") approval, the Company intends to issue 4,400,000 options at an exercise price of $0.30.
About Tiidal Gaming
Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information please visit www.tiidal.gg.
For more information, please contact:
Tom Hearne
Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming
e: tom@tiidal.gg
t: 416-560-0528
Investor Relations
e: ir@tiidal.gg
t: 905-510-7636
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.
Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
