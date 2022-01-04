Window Coverings Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:50:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Window Coverings Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Window Coverings Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.42% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. With rapid urbanization across the world, homes are being adapted and re-designed to hold communal and private spaces that follow the concept of shared living. This is leading to newer opportunities for vendors in the market studied in the development and consumption across the residential and commercial sectors. The interior shutters, blinds, and shades constitute the majority of the shareholding across the window coverings. The applications of window coverings have evolved from assisting in the privacy of interior spaces to acting as a critical home décor factor. On a commercial front, these coverings add functionality in terms of energy efficiency parameters.

- The possible benefits of the widespread installation of energy-efficient window shades are huge. According to Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC), older homes, window systems typically account for 25% of annual heating and cooling costs but can be responsible for as much as 40%. This means many homeowners are spending more money than necessary on heating and air conditioning. DOE research has proven that window attachment products have the potential to reduce energy usage significantly. In January 2020, The Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announce that Hunter Douglas has earned the very first energy performance rating for window coverings on their lines of cellular shades and cellular roller shades.



- Blinds include Venetian, vertical, roller, and other blinds (soft, pleated). A typical window blind is made of multiple long vertical or horizontal slats of various hard material types. The materials, including wood, plastic, or metal, are held together by cords that run through the blind slats. Venetian blinds have been widely adopted in office buildings to regulate light and air. Therefore, multiple commercial-based upcoming projects across the world promise a wider adoption of the same. Vertical Louvre Blinds are used to control the light and could open fully by drawing them to a single side of the window. Roller blinds can be rolled down and up either fully or partially for light control, although translucent materials will allow the entry of light through while maintaining privacy.

- Additionally, as multiple initiatives emerge on sustainable commercial constriction, such as the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs setting benchmarks in terms of low primary energy consumption, the data mentioned above was collected from an office building in Frankfurt, Germany, over four years. This highlighted the daylight factors at the workspaces from Venetian blinds with different blind positions and ceiling panels above the desks. Also, the occupants' interactions with windows and blinds were considered essential aspects of passive cooling concepts. This is likely to fuel the automation and motorization of blinds shortly.



- According to the United States Census Bureau, in the United States, the public residential buildings' construction spending increased from USD 5.07 billion in 2014 to USD 6.55 billion in 2019. With this, huge investments are expected in home décor and home improvements in the United States, which is expected to propel the window covering the region's market. The similar trend of increasing residential constructions, owing to the increasing population across the world, is expected to drive the demand for window coverings. Also, the commercial construction sector is on the rise. According to the FMI Corporation, in the United States, the new commercial buildings are expected to value USD 99.42 billion in 2021 from USD 47.33 billion in 2012.

- In August 2020, Blinds.com, a Home Depot Company operating in the North American region, announced an expansion to its popular cellular shades collection to feature a complete, integrated system designed to cover any window in the home. With the latest development of the Blinds.com Cellular Shades Collection, customers could choose from Blinds.com's most extensive upgrade selection. Suited for not only traditional windows, these customizable and upgradeable cellular shades could be an ideal choice for difficult-to-reach windows, homes with pets or children, or oddly shaped windows such as French doors or perfect arches. Customers can also utilize the benefits of cordless operation without motorization. A cordless lift improves a room's appearance by eliminating the visual distraction of unsightly cords.



The window covering market is quite fragmented and consists of several players. The companies in the market tend to partner with international designers to make the window coverings aesthetically pleasant to the eye and manage to incorporate the latest designs and colors and to enhance the commercial and residential buildings.



- July 2020 - Hunter Douglas launched its proprietary Designer Roller Duolite Shade that combines a sheer fabric for light-diffusion and a thick liner for room-darkening together on one roller. With the new patented Designer Roller Duolite Shade, consumers don't have to choose between having either beautifully diffused light with a view-through to the outside or a room-darkening shade. They could experience both in a single shade for optimal light control.

