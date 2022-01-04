Automated Plate Readers Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:50:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Automated Plate Readers Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The automated plate readers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026).



Besides the need for a profound understanding of SARS-CoV-2 biology and for the swift development of treatments, the COVID-19 outbreak focused significant efforts on the development of diagnostic methods to identify infected individuals. The Automated Systems from Berthold Technologies allow unattended automation of most microplate-based assays.





The operational and strategic needs of labs are continually changing, evolving, and expanding. The adoption of a new laboratory automation solution utilizes a workflow analysis and offers benefits to laboratories to a large extent. A workflow study will provide lab leaders with a transparent and data-driven picture of what the laboratory is doing right now.

This is where comes the role of automated plate readers which are plate readers for quantifying protein and other activities, via a specific light source connected through an optical filter, for analyzing the sample. Fluorescence detection is developed for detecting microplate. It is more expensive than absorbance detection. In the pattern for fluorescence detection, the sample undergoes illumination through two optical systems.

The need for flexibility and adaptability in a laboratory is driving more number of laboratories to look for solutions that will help in growing their panel selections in diagnostic systems, along with the ability to offer flexibility to third-party providers.

The market is witnessing an increase in investments from government agencies and private organizations to finance the R&D activities in small companies striving to advance their initial discoveries to commercial development. For instance, the Department of Health and Human Services' Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs provide financial assistance to small companies endeavoring to advance their primary discoveries to commercial development. However, the major challenge for automated plate readers is to interconnect various platforms across the lab.





Key Market Trends



Bioanalysis Application is Growing Exponentially





The use of technology to streamline or substitute manual intervention of equipment and processes is known as lab automation. Technological innovations leading to device miniaturization and increased throughput, demand for replicable and accurate solutions to aid diagnostics/clinical research, and the need for efficient testing processes to off-set lack of highly skilled laboratory professionals, are the factors fuelling the growth in bioanalysis.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Varioskan LUX multimode microplate reader can simplify the measurement with the automatic dynamic range selection, and its smart safety controls are workflow and help to avoid the experimental errors by its flexible range of measurement technologies including Absorbance, Fluorescence, Intensity, Luminescence, AlphaScreen, and Time-resolved Fluorescence.

This segment is expected to grow with the highest annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the snowballing investments and R&D activities in biotechnology, physical, engineering, and life sciences for applications in drug discovery, which will propel the need for automated plate readers.



North America to Account for Significant Market Share





The market landscape in North America is extremely dynamic, with a high level of merger and acquisition activities and many high-value deals. The United States is a major contributor in this region.

According to PerkinElmer, with GPCR-targeting drugs accounting for more than 30% of all FDA-approved therapeutics and 20% of all drugs being studied, this area of R&D has been prominent and holds immense potential for the future. By adding these new assays to its already robust GPCR capabilities, the company provides researchers a complete solution for unlock the role GPCRs play in disease so new and better therapeutics can be uncovered.

Further, in 2020, despite challenges related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the FDA approved 30 new drugs and biologic agents, 45 supplemental drug and biologic applications, and one biosimilar application in oncology). By the end of August (August 28, 2020), the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 38 NMEs. Of these 38 NME approvals, 29 were small molecules (27 drugs & two diagnostic agents), or 76% of the 38 NMEs approved thus far in 2020 by the FDA's CDER.​

Moreover, stringent regulations for the classification of devices imposed by the US government and the FDA, to assure safety and effectiveness, along with the growing demand in the market, is also expected to drive the market for automated plate readers.





Competitive Landscape



The major players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan Group Ltd, Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad, Siemens Healthcare, Bio-Tec, Shimadzu Corp., PerkinElmer, and Danaher Corporation, among others. The market is fragmented because there is a major competition going on between the major players in terms of R&D.





November 2020 - Enzo Biochem Inc., a prominent biosciences and diagnostics company, announced the launch of a small portable microplate reader for use with its immunoassays and molecular diagnostics, offering new opportunities in point-of-care (POC) medicine.

