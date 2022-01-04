Dyestuff Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:48:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- Dyestuff Market - The dyestuff production volume in China is expected to reach 1,027.5 kilotons in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 5.04%, during 2020-2024.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
Dyestuff Market - The dyestuff production volume in China is expected to reach 1,027.5 kilotons in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 5.04%, during 2020-2024. Whereas, the dyestuff production volume in India is projected to reach 572.2 thousand tonnes in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 9.11%, during 2020-2024. The factors such as, growth of textile industry in India, increasing titanium dioxide production capacity, accelerating paper production, rising plastic consumption and rapid urbanization are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the market would be challenged by price volatility of raw materials and concerns associated with rising environmental problems. A few notable trends include expansion of paint and coating industry and upsurge in leather production.
The dyestuff industry is an important aspect of the economic development in China and India. Dyes and pigments are used by almost every end-use industries, particularly textile, leather, plastic and paper industries. The continuous increase in the production capacity of titanium dioxide is leveraging the production capability of dyestuff in China. While, the expansion of textile industry is leveraging the market demand for dyestuff in India.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62208
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Dyestuff Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report)
The fastest growing regional market is China owing to the expansion of certain end-markets that use dyes and pigments on a large scale. In addition, plastic-based consumption is also increasing vividly over the years, contributing to rising market demand for dyestuff. Further, Indian dyestuff market is also expanding considerably, owing to the increasing export volume to various major countries. Both the regions have a major role in the expansion of dyestuff industry on a global scale.
Scope of the report:
• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dyestuff market in China and India.
• The major markets (China and India) have been analyzed.
• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zhejiang Longsheng Group, Zhejiang Runtu Group, Lomon Billion Group, Aarti Industries, Atul Limited and Kiri Industries) are also presented in detail.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62208
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Dyestuff Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report)
Key Target Audience:
• Dyestuff Manufacturers
• Raw Material Suppliers
• End Users (Textile, Leather, Plastic, Paper, etc.)
• Industrial Consultants
• Investment Banks
• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of Dyestuff
1.3 Manufacturing Process of Dyestuff
1.4 Fastness Properties of Dyestuff
1.5 Methods of Dyeing
1.6 Applications of Dyestuff
2. China Market Analysis
2.1 China Dyestuff Production Volume
2.2 China Dyestuff Production Volume Forecast
2.3 China Dyestuff Production by Product Type
2.3.1 China Disperse Dye Production Volume
2.3.2 China Disperse Dye Production Volume Forecast
2.3.3 China Reactive Dye Production Volume
2.3.4 China Reactive Dye Production Volume Forecast
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Dyestuff Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.