Global Power Lawn Mower Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report)

The global power lawn mower market is estimated to reach US$34.79 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing construction activities, growing market
The global power lawn mower market is estimated to reach US$34.79 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing construction activities, growing market of smart homes, rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, expansion of residential construction sector, and surging need of landscaping services are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by increasing adoption of artificial grass turf. A few notable trends include replacement of manual mowers with robotic mowers, growing adoption of green roofs, environment friendly technology, advancement in artificial intelligence, rising popularity of backyard gardening, increasing government efforts and shift towards smart technology.
The global power lawn mower market is broadly segmented into various platforms including gasoline, electric and battery mowers. Battery mowers segment holds the smallest share in the market but due to emergence of robotic mowers, its share is likely to grow significantly in the future.
Europe is a major market for lawn mowers due to increasing focus on use of grounds maintenance services extensively and rising number of lifestyle communities and public parks in the region. In robotic lawn mower market, Europe holds a lion share due to favorable retail environment and high disposable incomes in European countries.
Scope of the report:
• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global power mower lawn market, broadly segmented into various platforms including Gasoline, Electric and Battery mowers.
• The major regional markets have been analyzed, along with country coverage of Europe.
• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Husqvarna Group, The Bosch Group, The TORO Company, John Deere, Honda Motor Company and Kubota Corporation) are also presented in detail.
Key Target Audience:
• Lawn Mowers Manufacturers
• Raw Material/Component Suppliers
• End Users
• Consulting Firms
• Investment Banks
• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Overview
1.1 Lawn Mower
1.2 Robotic Lawn Mower
1.3 Technology Used in Robotic Lawn Mower
2. Lawn Mower Market Analysis
2.1 Global Lawn Mower Market Value
2.2 Global Lawn Mower Market Value Forecast
2.3 Global Power Lawn Mower Market Value
2.4 Global Power Lawn Mower Market Value Forecast
2.5 Global Power Lawn Mower Market by Type
